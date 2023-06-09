LIVE! Music: John Fullbright opens Gulley Park concerts; Tim Eason leads songwriting in Eureka Springs June 9, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

John Fullbright kicks off the Gulley Park concert series June 8 in Fayetteville. Each concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Gulley Park Gazebo. Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers perform June 15; Arkansauce on June 22; Funk Factory on June 29 for Kidz Night with with obstacle course inflatables, bounce house, face painting, jumbo size yard games and more; Dead Horse Mountain Band play June 29; and Ashtyn Barbaree wraps the series on July 13.

Now in its 27th year, this series is a catalyst for the arts, and it provides an outdoor musical atmosphere with a twist of local fun!

Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome for open lawn sitting. Dogs must remain on a leash. Food trucks will be available on-site. Limited paved parking is available near both park entrances on Old Wire Road and Township Avenue. Parking attendants will guide vehicles into the extended open field parking areas as needed. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.

For more information on the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series, visit fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

Songwriting

Tim Easton, an internationally known singer/songwriter, will lead a three-day songwriting workshop Aug. 23-25 at the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. The workshop is intended for people with basic songwriting skills and basic musical talents. Class size will be limited to eight participants in late-afternoon and evening classes.

Easton’s songwriting style is folk-based and personal. Rolling Stone praised him as “having a novelist’s sense of humanity.” He has released 17 albums and has collaborated with other artists, including Lucinda Williams.

The workshop is $350. Participants can opt to stay at the Colony for three nights with meals at an additional cost of $315. Other lodging options are available in town.

For more information or to register, visit writerscolony.org/events.

BENTONVILLE

• Nate Hancock and JP The Rockstar play at 8 p.m. June 8; Kalo and The Downtown Livewires play at 7:30 p.m. June 9; and Bad Habit plays at 8 p.m. July 15 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Luna Luna and Modeling perform at 7 p.m. June 10 for the North Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20. A food truck and cash bar will be available throughout the evening, as well as artmaking activities. crystalbridges.org.

• Trillium Salon series hosts a first Thursday series of music performances at Crystal Bridges. The C4 Clarinet Quartet performs works by women composers in the Early American Gallery at 6 p.m. June 8; Christina Silvius performs at 6 p.m. June 8 in the Contemporary Gallery; Untight performs music composed specifically to coincide with the lighting inside the James Turrell “Skyspace” on Aug. 3; D. Riley Nicholson presents rarely heard minimalist works of the 20th and 21st century in the Early American Gallery on Sept. 7; and analog synths and improv trumpeter Sarah Belle Reid happens Oct. 5 in the Contemporary Gallery. More information on these and other performances at trilliumsalonseries.com. Admission is free.

• Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

• Susie Q, DJ Girlfriend and P for Parker plus a drag performance by JUICYY start at 10:30 p.m. June 24 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. June 8; Jenna and Troy play at 7 p.m. June 9; Alyssa Galvan performs at 7 p.m. June 10; Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m June 12; Whisky Menders play at 7 p.m. June 16; March to August perform at 7 p.m. June 17 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• 3Pines performs at 6 p.m June 10; Buddy Shute and Mark McGee are back at 4 p.m. June 11; Common Roots play at 6 p.m. June 17; Sam Albright plays at 4 p.m. June 18; India Ramey plays at 6 p.m. June 24; March to August plays at 6 p.m. July 29 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Opal Agafia’s second annual Ozark Mountain Soul music festival will be June 15-18 at The Farm in Eureka Springs. The weekend festival includes live music from Opal Agafia, The SteelDrivers, Vince Herman Band (Leftover Salmon), Aaron Kamm and The One Drops, Dirtfoot, One Way Traffic, Dazz & Brie, Arkansauce, Monk Is King, The 1 Oz. Jig, Brick Fields, Skye Pollard & Family Holler, Front Porch, Grace Stormont, Me and Him, Johnny Mullenax Band, Red Oak Ruse, Sebastian Bordeaux, Magnolia Brown and more.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Zozo: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience starts at 8:30 p.m. June 8; happy hour with Earl and Them starts at 6 p.m. then Fenne Lily with Christian Lee Hutson perform at 9 p.m. June 9; Randall Shreve’s Fabulous Freddie Mercury starts at 8:30 p.m. June 10; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow starts at 8 p.m. June 15; Patti Steel, The Vine Brothers and Dance Monkey Dance perform at 7 p.m. June 25 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. June 8; Emma Nilson plays at 7 p.m. June 9 and Bryan Bielanski plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit play at 7:30 p.m. June 15; Gone Country plays at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Steel Panther performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Colt Ford plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville.at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Jude Brothers and Kalyn Fay perform at 7:30 p.m. July 15; Florist & Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive.

• The Phlegms, Consumables, John Charles and the Cold Cuts and Crush perform at 8 p.m. June 8; TV Preacher, The Salesman and Chrono Wizard play at 8 p.m. June 16 at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

• Lucas Parker Band and Jessica Paige perform at 8 p.m. June 9 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

• The Mountain Street Stage music series continues at 2 p.m. Sunday s with Duo Divinas June 11; Jack Williams on June 18; Modeling on June 25; The Dead Horse Mountain Band July 2; Moriah Bailey July 9; Jumpsuit Jamie & the Can’t Wait to Play Boys July 16; The Irie Lions July 23 and Greenland Station Bluegrass Band July 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The concerts are free and begin at 2 p.m. faylib.org.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are Jeff Allen at 7 p.m. June 8; April Macie June 16-17; Tim Meadows July 7-8; and Gianmarco Soresi July 13-15 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

•Joe Nichols and Dillon Carmichael play at 6:30 p.m. June 9; The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour happens at 7 p.m. June 22; Samantha Fish plays at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Paul Cauthen is rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10 with Myron Elkins; Kody West performs at 8 p.m. June 16; the 32nd annual Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival with Melody Angel, Jeff Horton Band, Selby Minner and Blues on the Move, Fonky Donky, Jaxx Nassar and Chris & Lolly starts at 2 p.m. June 17 ; Uncle Lucius and Nolan Taylor perform at 8 p.m. June 24; Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14; Young Buck is rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 2; and Scotty Austin reset for 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Rhythm Coalition plays at 7 p.m. June 16 at JJ’s Grill Fort Smith, 5400 Phoenix Ave.

• Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts at 6 p.m. with Saving Escape and All of Her on June 8. The series picks back up this fall at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

ROGERS

• Foo Fighters and The Pretty Reckless perform at 7:30 p.m. June 14 (sold out); The Avett Brothers and Gov’t Mule play at 7:30 p.m. June 17; Matchbox Twenty and Matt Nathanson play at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

• Auralai, Patti Steel, The Odds and The Swade Diablos perform for a local music showcase starting at 6 p.m. June 8; Banda La Nueva De Guanajuato performs at 8 p.m. June 9; Brick Fields with The Handshake Saints perform at 7 p.m. June 10; The Red Lens with Protohive and Kin & Company happens at 8 p.m. June 16; Material Girl and the Fame Monsters play at 8 p.m June 17 for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Band Aid for the Monge Family with Ozark Dragonfly and Max Lemaster starts at 6 p.m. June 17 at Park House Kitchen, 201 W. University St.

• March to August performs at 7 p.m. July 28 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. marchtoaugustmusic.com.

• NWA Jazz & More Orchestra performs a free concert at at 6:30 p.m. June 23; Siloam Music Festival happens July 1; Samantha Crain plays at 6:30 p.m. July 28; Susie Najarro on Aug. 12; Brick Fields plays at 6:3o p.m. Aug. 26 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park in downtown Siloam Springs. discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Groundwaves open mics start at 6 p.m. June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. Open to hip-hop musicians, beat makers and spoken word artists at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. Anyone is welcome to watch, but only performers are eligible for the mentorship sessions with Murs. Learn more at bit.ly/3Nebz5Y.

• Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Ohio Players, Yung Joc, Lisa Knowles & The Brown Singers and Funk Factory celebrate Juneteenth during this year’s Freedom Festival, presented by Music Moves on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. June 17. Keep an eye on musicmovesar.com for more details.

• Duo Divinas perform at 6:30 p.m. followed by Ensemble Ibérica at 7:30 p.m. June 29 presented by The House of Songs for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• BNDLSS (pronounced Boundless) with DJ Raquel, DJ Girlfriend, DJ Afrosia, DJ Swift 720 and DJ Katastrophe happens from 7 p.m. to midnight June 16 at at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. BNDLSS is an event celebrating Black electronic music artists and Black peoples’ influence on the the electronic music genre/scene.

• Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. withThe Atlantics at 7 p.m. on June 9; Maud Crawford on June 10; Bert & Heather on June 16; Mountain Gypsies June 17; 96 Miles at 7 p.m June 23; One for the Money on June 24; Abbey Pierce and the Sinners on June 30; and The Rumors on July 1 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

• Oh Jeremiah performs at 6:30 p.m. June 23; Kin & Company on July 28; and Sam Albright on Aug. 25 at Johnson Square Park (5519 W. Hackett Road in Springdale) for the Johnson Square Summer Series with games, prizes and giveaways. Food and drinks are available from local restaurants and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

WEST FORK

• Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org.

WINSLOW

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators perform at 6 p.m. June 10 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.