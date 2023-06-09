8 Days a Week

June 8 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Seven Lies” by Elizabeth Key, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Rodeo Kids” — A children’s summer program with rodeo clowns, cowboys, horses, Rodeo Royalty, and music, 10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. Dress Western! Free. 783-7841.

“Martian Man” — An art class for kids, 12:30-2:30 p.m., The Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. $25. thegalleryongarrison.com.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art on the Bricks — Including Ghostbuster Day at Arkansas Public Theatre, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. artonthebricks.com, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Artists’ Reception — For “Proud, Out, Loud,” a group exhibit, 5-8 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Girls Night Out — With a Mary Poppins theme, 5-8 p.m., Brick Ballroom and other participating businesses, downtown Siloam Springs. mainstreetsiloam.org.

Cocktail Tour — Pets, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Performance — Trillium Salon presents Ozark Wind Quintet & Fayetteville Junction Bassoons, 6 p.m., Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening With the Maestro — With Arkansas Philharmonic conductor Steven Byess and Chef Steven D. Brooks, 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at the Thaden School in Bentonville. $150. arphil.org.

Trailblazers — Pass the Mic With Bike.POC, a panel about inclusive bike experiences and more, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 9 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Portraits of Home” — An all-ages watercolor house portrait painting workshop, 1-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. All materials will be provided. Free. Register at ShilohMuseum.org/shiloh-summer-series-ozark-home.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies — “A Bug’s Life,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Friday — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

“Silence in the Jungle” — Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

p(ART)y After Dark — An adults-only disco celebrating Pride Month, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 10 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Obstacle Runaround — Kids and grown-ups will partner to navigate 10 obstacles, including the noodle forest, the mud pit, a tire run, a straw pyramid, the sandy army crawl, water sprinklers and more, 10 a.m.-noon, Jones Center in Springdale. $35 per team. Sign up at thejonescenter.net/obstacle-runaround.

International Yarn Bombing Day — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon — Make a pressed flower lantern, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Buddy Shute & The Motivators — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

June 11 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Outdoor Slow Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Circle at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

OUTrageous Sunday Brunch — “Hugs and Quiches” with a performance by neo-soul producer and vocalist Theia and viewing of “OUTrageous” exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. $35 on eventbrite. “OUTrageous” is on display through June 30. artventures-nwa.org.

Ozarks Drag Brunch — Featuring drag performances by Brooklyn Bisette and Billie McBride, Patti La Plae Safe, Lady Kakes and Abs Hart, noon, Fayetteville Town Center. Tickets $45 (before June 9) at eventbrite. Proceeds benefit NWA Equality. nwaequality.org.

Sunday Music — With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Duo Divinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meet the Author — Lori Ann Wood, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Statehood Day — With Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

Clayton Conversations — With authors and historians Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 2 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. $10. claytonhouse.org.

_

June 12 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For all kinds of needle workers, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Class — Punch needle with Tara Fletcher-Gibbs, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. June 12-13 presented by the FYRE program at Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 13 (Tuesday)

Kids’ Craft Corner — Photography, 10 a.m.-noon, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. Register at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The Postman Always Rings Twice” by James Cain, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 14 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Spectacular — Cartooning with Rick Stromoski, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 10 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday — “The Velveteen Rabbit” by Bright Star Theatre, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Matinee — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Wednesday Spectacular — BenAnna Band, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

NWA Pride Trivia — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mojo’s Pint & Pies on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville. mojospintsandpies.com.

__

June 15 (Thursday)

We’re Hooked! — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Woodcarvers — Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club woodcarving and woodburning demonstrations, 1-5 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum with music by Todd Noyes and friends. Free. 426-8409 or bellavistawoodcarversclub.org.

Curious Kids Workshop — Habitat Helpers: Bats with Devil’s Den State Park, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Poetluck — With Jonathan Harper, author of “You Don’t Belong Here,” a potluck meal and an open mic, 6 p.m., Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. writerscolony.org.

Cocktail Tour — Families & The Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lifestyle of 19th Century Rural Britons — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas Black Film Showcase — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 16 (Friday)

BenAnna Band Sing-Along — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Community Yoga — With Jamie Dye, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Magic With Tommy Terrific — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Get tickets at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Artist Demo — Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies — “The LEGO Movie,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

__

June 17 (Saturday)

Fabulous Father’s Day DIY Gifts — 9:30-11 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Super Saturday — With Will Parker, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic — 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds — “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Lab — World Record Paper Airplanes, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Artist Demo — Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Teen Tabletop — Alien, noon-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Studio Demo — Crystal Bridges Trails and Grounds, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Silence in the Jungle” — Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

__

June 18 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Jack Williams, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com