LIVE! Music: Ozark quartet Dandelion Heart headlines in Fayetteville; Sunday music begins at FPL June 2, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Dandelion Heart plays their first headlining show June 3 at George’s Majestic Lounge.

The four-piece string band with Lacy Hampton, Korey McKelvy, Willa Thomason and Chase Hart will share the stage with songstress Samantha Hunt, who opens the show at 8 p.m.

After listeners get their fill of Dandelion Heart’s layered Ozark harmonies framed by cello, banjo, guitar and washboard, Charlie Mellinger Band will play a rocking set to close out the night.

Tickets are $10 at georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Mountain Street Stage

The summer of music begins at the Fayetteville Public Library with the Mountain Street Stage music series. Concerts are from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday in the library’s event center. Buddy Shute and the Motivators play the blues on June 4; Duo Divinias share bachata grooves June 11; Jack Williams plays his folksy-blues on June 18; Modeling will create synth rock/pop goodness on June 25; The Deadhouse Mountain Band covers hits from the ’60s through now July 2; harp-led chamber pop with Moriah Bailey happens on July 9; Jumpsuit Jamie & the Can’t Wait to Play Boys do some honkytonk two-steppin’ July 16; reggae with The Irie Lions is July 23; and Greenland Station Bluegrass Band perform July 30.

All concerts are free. Keep up with all the other events at the library at faylib.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Colt Ball plays at 7 p.m. June 1; Nate Hancock and JP The Rockstar play at 8 p.m. June 8; Kalo and The Downtown Livewires play at 7:30 p.m. June 9; and Bad Habit plays at 8 p.m. July 15 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• Trillium Salon Series hosts a first Thursday series of music performances at Crystal Bridges. The C4 Clarinet Quartet performs works by women composers in the Early American Gallery at 6 p.m. June 8; Christina Silvius performs at 6 p.m. July 6 in the Contemporary Gallery; Untight performs music composed specifically to coincide with the lighting inside the James Turrell “Skyspace” on Aug. 3; D. Riley Nicholson presents rarely heard minimalist works of the 20th and 21st century in the Early American Gallery on Sept. 7; and analog synths and improv trumpeter Sarah Belle Reid happens Oct. 5 in the Contemporary Gallery. More information on these and other performances at trilliumsalonseries.com, admission is free.

• Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

• Susie Q, DJ Girlfriend and P for Parker plus a drag performance by JUICYY start at 10:30 p.m. June 24 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. June 1; Avery Waltz performs at 7 p.m June 2; Pride Month Pajama Drag Brunch benefiting Transition Closet starts at noon June 3; Dillion Leggett plays at 7 p.m. June 3 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Circle of Thirds plays at 5 p.m. June 1; Buddy Shute, Mark McGee and Brenda Baskin perform at 6 p.m. June 2; Los Duos play at 4 p.m. June 4; 3Pines perform at 6 p.m June 10; Buddy Shute, Mark McGee are back at 4 p.m. June 11; Common Roots play at 6 p.m. June 17; Sam Albright plays at 4 p.m. June 18; and India Ramey at 6 p.m. June 24 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Opal Agafia’s second annual Ozark Mountain Soul Fest will be June 15-18 at The Farm in Eureka Springs. The weekend festival includes live music from Opal Agafia, The SteelDrivers, Vince Herman Band (Leftover Salmon), Aaron Kamm and The One Drops, Dirtfoot, One Way Traffic, Dazz & Brie, Arkansauce, Monk Is King, The 1 Oz. Jig, Brick Fields, Skye Pollard & Family Holler, Front Porch, Grace Stormont, Me and Him, Johnny Mullenax Band, Red Oak Ruse, Sebastien Bordeaux, Magnolia Brown and more

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Soul Starz Tour featuring a collective of indie, hip hop and R&B artist from Tulsa will stop at the Juke Joint at 8 p.m. June 16 in the Pryor Center on the downtown square.

• The Anat Cohen Trio performs “Brazil and Beyond” for the annual Jazz in Bloom concert hosted by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society at 6 p.m. June 4 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road. digjazz.com/jazz-in-bloom-2022.

• Dandelion Heart and Charlie Mellinger Band with Samantha Hunt happens at 8:30 p.m. June 3; Zozo the Ultimate Led Zepplin experience starts at 8:30 p.m. June 8; happy hour with Earl and Them starts at 6 p.m. then Fenne Lily with Christian Lee Hutson perform at 9 p.m. June 9; Randall Shreve’s Fabulous Freddie Mercury starts at 8:30 p.m. June 10; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow starts at 8 p.m. June 15; Patti Steel and The Vine Brothers perform at 7 p.m. June 25 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Samantha Hunt performs at 6:30 p.m. and Logan Hogue & the Blank Checks play at 10 p.m. with DJs Shemaveli and Afrosia spinning June 2; Leyton Robinson performs at 6:30 p.m. and Logan Hogue & the Blank Checks are back at 10 p.m. Tzonthetrack June 3 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Peter Rexford plays at 6 p.m. June 1; Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. June 4; James Miller plays at 6 p.m. June 6; Ben Harris performs at 5:30 p.m. June 7; Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. June 8; Emma Nilson plays at 7 p.m. June 9; and Bryan Bielanski plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit play at 7:30 p.m. June 15; Gone Country plays at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Steel Panther performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Colt Ford plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville.at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Jude Brothers and Kalyn Fay perform at 7:30 p.m. July 15; Florist & Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive.

• The Phlegms, Consumables, John Charles and the Cold Cuts and Crush perform at 8 p.m. June 8; TV Preacher, The Salesman and Chrono Wizard play at 8 p.m. June 16 at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

Lucas Parker Band and Jessica Paige perform at 8 p.m. June 9 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are John Heffron June 2-4; Jeff Allen at 7 p.m. June 8; April Macie June 16-17; Tim Meadows July 7-8; and Gianmarco Soresi July 13-15 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Foo Fighters and The Pretty Reckless 7:30 p.m. June 14 (sold out); The Avett Brothers and Gov’t Mule play at 7:30 p.m. June 17; Matchbox Twenty and Matt Nathanson play at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets for Niall Horan go on sale May 30 for his July 17 concert at the AMP. Standard ticket prices will be available on the website. Gate times and music times will be announced at a later date at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

• Oreo Blue is back, joined by Green Acres at 8 p.m. June 2; Maggie Rose performs with Paul McDonald at 8 p.m. June 3; Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors with Dawson Hollow starts at 7 p.m. June 4 ($10-$49.50); Auralai, Patti Steel, The Odds and The Swade Diablos perform for a local music showcase starting at 6 p.m. June 8; Banda La Nueva De Guanajuato performs at 8 p.m. June 9; Brick Fields with The Handshake Saints perform at 7 p.m. June 10; The Red Lens with Protohive and Kin & Company happens at 8 p.m. June 16; Material Girl and the Fame Monsters play at 8 p.m June 17 for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Band Aid for the Monge Family with Ozark Dragonfly and Max Lemaster starts at 6 p.m. June 17. (More information facebook.com/TheParkHouseKitchenandbar) at Park House Kitchen, 201 W. University St.

• NWA Jazz & More Orchestra performs a free concert at 6:30 p.m. June 23; Samantha Crain plays at 6:30 p.m. July 28; Brick Fields play at 6:3o p.m. Aug. 26 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park in downtown Siloam Springs. nwajazzandmore.org

SPRINGDALE

• Groundwaves returned May 16 for its regular open mic and mentorship session with rapper Murs. Open mics start at 6 p.m. June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. The open mic session is open to hip-hop musicians, beat makers and spoken word artists at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. Anyone is welcome to watch, but only performers are eligible for the mentorship sessions. Learn more at bit.ly/3Nebz5Y.

• Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Ohio Players, Yung Joc, Lisa Knowles & The Brown Singers and Funk Factory celebrate Juneteenth during this year’s Freedom Festival, presented by Music Moves on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. June 17. Keep an eye on musicmovesar.com for more details.

• BNDLSS (pronounced Boundless) with DJ Raquel, DJ Girlfriend, DJ Afrosia, DJ Swift 720 and DJ Katastrophe happens from 7 p.m. to midnight June 16 at at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. BNDLSS is an event celebrating Black electronic music artists and Black peoples’ influence on the the electronic music genre/scene.

• Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Axios June 2; The Atlantics at 7 p.m. June 9; Maud Crawford on June 10; Bert & Heather on June 16; Mountain Gypsies June 17; 96 Miles at 7 p.m June 23; One for the Money on June 24; Abbey Pierce and the Sinners on June 30 and The Rumors on July 1 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WEST FORK

• Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.