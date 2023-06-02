8 Days a Week



June 1 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Women-Led Labor Activism with Laura Pratt, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas’ Slithering Snakes — With the Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Neurodiverse Night — 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Self-Portraits, 6-7:30 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Conversation — With author Brit Bennett, 7 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 2 (Friday)

Junk Ranch — 9 a.m.-3 pm. June 2; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $10; tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. thejunkranch.net.

“Patchwork ‘n Patterns” — A quilt and coverlet show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2 & 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 3, Rogers Historical Museum. Presented by NWA Modern Quilt Guild & NWA Handweavers Guild. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Summer Reading Program — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Artist Demo — With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail at Night — 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Madagascar The Musical” — 7 p.m. June 2; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. June 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$53. waltonartscenter.org; madagascarontour.com.

“Deathtrap” — The classic Ira Levin thriller, 7:30 p.m. June 2-3; 2 p.m. June 4; again June 7-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night, $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966, ext. 2.

__

June 3 (Saturday)

Summer Reading Kickoff — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Day — With farm animals, face painting, blacksmith demonstrations, model trains, woodcarvers and Butterfly Park tours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. A Family Day Parade is set for 1:30 p.m. 621-1154.

Bentonville Comic Con — With Tom DeFalco, Catherine Sutherland, Nakia Burrise and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Five Points Hotel in Bentonville. $20. bentonvillecon.com.

Ruff Ruff Read — With Yukon and Haylee, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Photo Exhibit — Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Ozark Mountain Folkfair with photos by Albert Skiles, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 3-4, Main Stage at 67 Main St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email askiles@gmail.com.

Sew Simple — Create a fabric box to organize everything, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

War Eagle Appreciation Day — With lunch, music and more, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Withrow Springs State Park’s Keith Ham Pavilion near Huntsville. Free. beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Queer Film Festival — With NWA Equality, noon-10 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. themomentary.org.

Summer Reading Kickoff — With Will Parker, 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

In Concert — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Summer Forest Concert — Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Silence in the Jungle” — Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Waiting In the Wigs — A drag benefit for Arkansas Public Theatre, 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25 advance/$35 door. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets. 18 and older; I.D. required.

__

June 4 (Sunday)

RAD Makers Market — With artisans and vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 718 S. Second St. in Rogers. Hosted by Java Dudes and Mavis WineCo. Free; items for sale. Email Javadudesbv@gmail.com.

Sunday Music — With John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Buddy Shute & The Motivators, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 5 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — Meet fiber artists, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movies at the Library — “Bad Guys,” 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Adult Speaker Series — With Rick Echols, superintendent of the POA lakes in Bella Vista, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “It Shoulda Been You,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Show dates July 21-30. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

June 6 (Tuesday)

Arkansas Cooking Workshop — 5 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

__

June 7 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Spectacular — With Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Magic Show — With George Reeder, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — “A Man Called Otto” by Fredrik Backman, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews — “The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Sadie” by Courtney Summers, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Climate Change Effects on the Buffalo River — With David Peterson, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water — With RG Macon and Carson Apple Brandy Distillery, 6-9 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 8 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Seven Lies” by Elizabeth Key, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Pets, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Performance — Trillium Salon presents Ozark Wind Quintet & Fayetteville Junction Bassoons, 6 p.m., Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening With the Maestro — With Arkansas Philharmonic conductor Steven Byess and Chef Steven D. Brooks, 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at the Thaden School in Bentonville. $150. arphil.org.

Trailblazers — Pass the Mic With Bike.POC, a panel about inclusive bike experiences and more, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 9 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Portraits of Home” — An all-ages watercolor house portrait painting workshop, 1-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. All materials will be provided. Free. Register at ShilohMuseum.org/shiloh-summer-series-ozark-home.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies — “A Bug’s Life,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Friday — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

p(ART)y After Dark — An adults-only disco celebrating Pride Month, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 10 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Obstacle Runaround — Kids and grown-ups will partner to navigate 10 obstacles, including the noodle forest, the mud pit, a tire run, a straw pyramid, the sandy army crawl, water sprinklers and more, 10 a.m.-noon, Jones Center in Springdale. $35 per team. Sign up at thejonescenter.net/obstacle-runaround.

International Yarn Bombing Day — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Crafternoon — Make a pressed flower lantern, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Buddy Shute & The Motivators — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

June 11 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Outdoor Slow Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Circle at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Sunday Music — With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Duo Divinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meet the Author — Lori Ann Wood, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Statehood Day — With Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

Clayton Conversations — With authors and historians Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 2 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. $10. claytonhouse.org.

