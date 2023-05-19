8 Days a Week

May 18 (Thursday)

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Opening Reception — For “Reckless Abandon,” an exhibit of Beth Owen’s abstract paintings, 5:30 p.m., at the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

Cocktail Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright and Nature, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vegan Community Potluck — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

The Sound of Musicals — A concert by the Lingle Lion Choir, 6 p.m., Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers. Free. Email ashley.siwiec@rpsar.net.

Poetluck — 6 p.m., The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7444 ot writerscolony.org.

Chapel Music Series — Smokey & The Mirror, 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. Part of Artosphere. $15. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

Herbie Hancock Institute National Peer-to-Peer Jazz Sextet — With special guests from the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free but ticketed event. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

AFO Off the Grid — 7-11 p.m., downtown Fayetteville Entertainment District. Part of Artosphere. Official locations TBA. Free. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

“The Last Five Years: A Queer Reimagining” — With Binta Francis, Brittany Tavernaro, Peter Gaskin and Jacob Andrews, 7 p.m. May 18-20; 2 p.m. May 21; again May 25-28, Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. Search eventbrite.com for tickets.

__

May 19 (Friday)

Artist Demo — Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

White Street Walk — With some 40 artists showing their work along White Street, 4-10 p.m., part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Cocktail & Create — With Lily Hollinden, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Artist and the Astronaut” — A documentary about Pat Musick and her husband, Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free but tickets required. waltonartscenter.org.

Outdoor Movie — “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” 8 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

May 20 (Saturday)

True Crime Fest NWA — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Rogers Convention Center. $25-$125. www.allthelostgirls.org.

Herbalicious Brunch Workshop — With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Meditation Event — With Joi McGowan of Resilient Black Women Inc., 10:30 a.m., Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

Artist Demonstration — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Buzz About Bees — With Ricky Draehn of the Benton County Beekeepers Association, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Juneteenth Panel — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Call of the Wild — A fundraiser with music, activities, food to support science and nature education at Ozark Natural Science Center, 4-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10-$25. onsc.us/call-of-the-wild.

Gallery Stroll — 5-8 p.m., participating galleries in Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. www.visiteurekasprings.com.

Opening Reception — For “The Work of Tena Simpson Folk Artist,” 6 p.m., The Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. Free. artcollectivegallery.com.

“Silence in the Jungle” — Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Women Speak — A panel of women will address the concept of women’s anger in the context of their own experiences, some personal and some collective, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. Part of the “Le Femmes Fâchée” exhibit. Free. fenixarts.org.

Artosphere Festival Orchestra — Respighi’s Roman Trilogy, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. $15-$50. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

__

May 21 (Sunday)

Kite Together — Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Orchard Park in Bentonville. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Bring your own kite. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday Music — With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga in the Atrium — 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center Atrium in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free but ticketed event. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

Auditions — For the Arts One Presents musical “Sweeney Todd,” 2-7 p.m. May 21 and 6-9 p.m. May 22, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Show dates July 20-23 and 27-30. Audition info at artsonepresents.org/sweeneytodd.

__

May 22 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brewtastic Book Fair — 4-8 p.m., Ozark Beer Co. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library and The Friendly Bookstore. Free admission. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

NWA Genealogical Society — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Cat’s Meow — DIY cat castles with Best Friends Animal Society, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

May 23 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Chess Club — 5:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences Book Club — “Double Feature” by Donald Westlake, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

May 24 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

F-Bomb Craft Class — A craft based on the F-bomb, including beer and supplies, 6:30 p.m., 722 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell Tickets are $10.95 at tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

Mozart in the Museum — With the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $49. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

May 25 (Thursday)

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation — Archives Highlight with archivist Kariah Brust, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Silent Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Crime Club — “Alex Murdaugh,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Diego Rivera’s America,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Latina Ladies Book Club — “La Hija de La Fortuna” by Isabelle Allende, 6 p.m., Romero’s Cuisine Toque Latino in Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! — An open crafting event, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Intermediate Genealogy Class — Newspapers, 6-8 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

May 26 (Friday)

Creative Mornings — 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

May 27 (Saturday)

Art Lab — Origami Foxes, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation — Music and “Diego Rivera’s America” with Joshua Youngblood, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — With Anna Devonshire, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Tarot — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Victory Film Series — “In the Heights,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers in partnership with Banco Si! $7 general admission. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

May 28 (Sunday)

Artist Demo — With Val Gonzalez, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With Candy Songs, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

