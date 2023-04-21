8 Days a Week

April 20 (Thursday)

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — 5-7 p.m., Archer Learning Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Reception — For “Color Our World,” a new group exhibition, 5-8 p.m., Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Exhibit open through May. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Artist Reception — Meet the artists and view new art, 5-8 p.m., Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 N.W. McNelly Road in Bella Vista. Free. 27-1798.

Mountain Street Stage — Richard Smith, solo guitar, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Poetluck — Featuring Lynne Barlow reading from Woody Barlow’s book “Tarzan Wore Chaps,” 6 p.m., Great Room at the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Sign up at 253-7444 or www.writerscolony.org/events.

“Macbeth” — Set in a dystopian future, 6:30 p.m. April 20-22, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10 at the door. kcohea@sdale.org.

SPRINGTEN — By Visceral Dance Chicago, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

Spring Choral Concert — Featuring the University Chorus and Cathedral Choir, 7:30 p.m., Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Free. jbu.edu.

“Dilemmas With Dinner” — What happens when the guest list for dinner turns out to be a disaster, 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. fslt.org.

“Songs for a New World” — A song cycle about opportunities and missed chances, 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2 p.m. April 23, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

April 21 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Earth Day Festival — With games, activities, live music by March to August, a magic show with Alan Burdick, booths and more, 3-6 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. Picnics welcome. bgozarks.org.

Cocktail & Create — With Michael Shum, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Macbeth” — Set in a post-apocalyptic world, 6:30 p.m. April 20-22, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10 at the door.

“Freaky Friday” — Presented by Van Buren High School thespians, 7 p.m. April 21-22, Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5-$10. 471-4017 or vbfac.org.

April 22 (Saturday)

Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, downtown Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Spring Brunch — With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday — The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult ESL Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at NWTI at 751-0181.

Plant Swap — 10 a.m.-noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Exploring Diego Rivera with Ana Pulido Rull, 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibit admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

From Beans to Greens — With Ozark Compost & Waste, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yuva Utsav — Part of the Professional Concert Series, with Spoorthi Rao (Carnatic vocal) and Pranathi Ramadorai (Bharatanatyam dance), 2 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $17. www.flipcause.com.

Victory Film Series — “Spirited Away,” with a costume contest, a specialty boba drink and steamed buns themed to the film, and prizes, doors open at 6 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“Snow White”— Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 7 p.m. April 22 and 2 p.m. April 23, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $21.50-$35.40. ozarkballettheater.com.

“Native American Legends” — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $30-$50. fortsmithsymphony.org.

April 23 (Sunday)

Full Circle Showcase — Featuring Artists 360 artists Robin Bruce, Carolyn Guinzio, Airic Hughes, Sharon Killian, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, Jasper Logan, John Rankine, Megha Rao, Kholoud Sawaf, Aaron Turner and Lia Uribe, 1-3 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wedding Dance Workshop — 1:30-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Alumni Recital — Featuring Opera in the Ozarks alumni Katrina Thurman and Powell Brumm, 2:30 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. $10-$20. opera.org or 253-8595.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday night music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

April 24 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Poetry Hangout — With author Angela Flaker, 5-7 p.m., Trendsetter Barbershop & Salon, 2039 N. Green Acres Road in Fayetteville. Free. 414-1105.

Essential Oils — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evening Talk — With Cheech Marin, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 25 (Tuesday)

Adult Chess Club — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

April 26 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 27 (Thursday)

Art Walk — Showcasing artists at galleries, museums, makers’ spaces, boutiques, and businesses, 4-8 p.m. April 27-28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 29, downtown Springdale. Free admission. jill@downtownspringdale.org.

True Crime Club — With Bitty Martin, author of “Snake Eyes: Murder in a Southern Town,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Diego Rivera’s America” with Ana Pulido Rull, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Parenting in the Digital Age — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latin Dance Adventures — 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening — “It’s No Secret Part 1,” an award-winning feature documentary by Diana Michelle and Paul Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 28; “It’s No Secret Live” with dancer Lela Besom & music by Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 29; and a lecture/meditation with Summerlin at 9 a.m. April 30, The Medium at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. diana@dianamichellephotos.com.

“The Music Man” — Presented by Bentonville High School Theatre, 7 p.m. April 27-28, 2 & 7 p.m. April 29, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $10-$15 at events.ticketspicket.com.

April 28 (Friday)

Gallery Conversation — Exploring Louise Bourgeios’s “Quarantania” with Tyson Scholar Abigail Susik, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 29 (Saturday)

Wings & Wheels — Fly-in, car show and free museum day, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $7 pancake breakfast, $10 chicken platter lunch, car show entries $30, cruise-in entries $15. Awards at 3 p.m. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

BGO Plant Sale — With more than 20 local vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free admission. bgozarks.org.

Walk & Talk — “The Good, the Bad and the In-Between” with J.B. Hogan, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dia Cultural Fair — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Ride — With a meal, artist talks, music and scenery aboard the A&M Railroad, noon, A&M Depot at 306 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. $125. eventbrite.com.

Ethiopian Coptic Bookbinding — With Helen Kwiatkowski, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $75. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert — Shilah Molina & The Honkytonk Flame, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

April 30 (Sunday)

Spring Makers Market — With more than 250 local artists, crafters, bakers and makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking $5. nwamakers@gmail.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Robot Riot — A robotics battle with the University of Arkansas RIOT Robotics Club, 1-4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Kay Adams & Nancy Markey, author of “A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Natyam — A community showcase of traditional Indian dance, 3-5 p.m., Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive, Suite 2, in Bentonville. ra-veculturalfoundation.org/events.

On Show

Pressed and Pulled — A screen printing exhibit featuring Dustyn Bork, Matthew Castellano, Neal Harrington, Jessie Hornbrook, Michelle Moore and Courtney White, through April 29, Fenix Arts, Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

“Four-D Art Exhibition” — Featuring Dallas-based artists Frankie Garcia, Ken Womack, Cynthia Coldren and M Knight, noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday through April, Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. 877-5868.

“Housing the Human and the Sacred: Fay Jones and Mid-Century Modern in the Ozarks” — A kiosk exhibit courtesy of the University of Arkansas’ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, through 2023, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

— Becca Martin-Brown

