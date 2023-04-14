8 Days a Week



April 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Cold Dish” by Craig Johnson, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

English Conversation Group — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Art on the Bricks — Celebrating abilities during Autism Awareness Month as well as National Recycling Month and sharing art that comes from items that are recycled or repurposed, 4:30-7:30 p.m., galleries in downtown Rogers, including Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. Free. artonthebricks.com.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Recital — University of Arkansas Horns, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“The Election” — Presented by the Harrison High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. April 13-15, 2 p.m. April 16, HHS Performing Arts Center. $8-$12. hhspac.org.

“Dilemmas With Dinner” — 7:30 p.m. April 13-15; 2 p.m. April 16; again April 19-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org.

__

April 14 (Friday)

35th Ozark Mountain UFO Conference — With Ben Hansen, Terry Lovelace, Kristi Pederson, Katie Paige and more, 8 a.m. April 14 through 1:30 p.m. April 16, Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs. $20-$175. ozarkufoconference.com.

Spring Yoga Series — With Rachel Ingenthron, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Reception — For “Elizabeth Weber: Exploring the Woods Within,” “Selections From the Permanent Collection: The Museum Project,” and RAM Student Exhibition: Ayree Maner, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. fsram.org.

“Songs for a New World” — 7:30 p.m. April 14-15 & 19-22; 2 p.m. April 16 & 23, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

VoiceJam — Duwende, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 15 (Saturday)

Friends Book Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages — Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Battle of Fayetteville Observance — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Headquarters House Museum at 118 E. Dickson St, in Fayetteville. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Hiding in Plain Sight — The Art of Arkansas Tombstones with Abby Burnett, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

“The Velveteen Rabbit” — Presented by Community School of the Arts, 1 & 7 p.m., St. Boniface Auditorium in Fort Smith. $12-$18. 434-2020 or csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eighth Anniversary Show — Juried exhibition, opening reception 5-8 p.m., Local Color Studio Gallery, 275 S. Archibald Yell Blvd. in Fayetteville. 461-8761.

The Boss Tweeds — In concert, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

VoiceJam — Competition and premiere of WACappella chorus, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $27. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

“Considering Matthew Shepard” — Sung by Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $20 general admission; $10 students & seniors. uark.universitytickets.com.

__

April 16 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Shrekfest — With square dancing, live music, refreshments and Shrek character appearances, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Tickets are $15 at https://bit.ly/artsliveshrekfest.

“Hiccup” — Presented by Windmill Theatre, 4 p.m., Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10-$15. waltonartscenter.org.

Exploring Architecture — With Robert Ivy, Peter MacKeith and Marlon Blackwell, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 17 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL in the Community — Adult Book Club, 5 p.m., Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books on Main — “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

A Visit With Susan Burton — Founder of the New Way of Life reentry program for formerly incarcerated women in Los Angeles, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 18 (Tuesday)

An Evening With Dick Lehr — Author of “Dead Reckoning,” 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “What the Dead Know” by Laura Lippman, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Film Screening — “Period. End of Sentence,” and discussion of menstrual equity, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Butterfly Gardening — 6-7:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $15. bgozarks.org/events.

__

April 19 (Wednesday)

Between Friends — A book chat, 10-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Silent Abuse — Breaking the chains of emotional abuse with Carie Morelock, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

April 20 (Thursday)

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — 5-7 p.m., Archer Learning Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Richard Smith, solo guitar, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Spring Choral Concert — Featuring the University Chorus and Cathedral Choir, 7:30 p.m., Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Free. jbu.edu.

__

April 21 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create — With Michael Shum, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Macbeth” — Set in a post-apocalyptic world, 6:30 p.m. April 20-22, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10 at the door.

“Freaky Friday” — Presented by Van Buren High School thespians, 7 p.m. April 21-22, Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5-$10. 471-4017 or vbfac.org.

__

April 22 (Saturday)

Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, downtown Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Spring Brunch — With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday — The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult ESL Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at NWTI at 751-0181.

Plant Swap — 10 a.m.-noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Exploring Diego Rivera with Ana Pulido Rull, 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibit admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

From Beans to Greens — With Ozark Compost & Waste, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Victory Film Series — “Spirited Away,” with a costume contest, a specialty boba drink and steamed buns themed to the film, and prizes, doors open at 6 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

April 23 (Sunday)

Full Circle Showcase — Featuring Artists 360 artists Robin Bruce, Carolyn Guinzio, Airic Hughes, Sharon Killian, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, Jasper Logan, John Rankine, Megha Rao, Kholoud Sawaf, Aaron Turner and Lia Uribe, 1-3 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Alumni Recital — Featuring Opera in the Ozarks alumni Katrina Thurman and Powell Brumm, 2:30 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. $10-$20. opera.org or 253-8595.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday night music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

On Show

Pressed and Pulled — A screen printing exhibit featuring Dustyn Bork, Matthew Castellano, Neal Harrington, Jessie Hornbrook, Michelle Moore and Courtney White, through April 29, Fenix Arts, Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

“Four-D Art Exhibition” — Featuring Dallas-based artists Frankie Garcia, Ken Womack, Cynthia Coldren and M Knight, noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday through April, Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. 877-5868.

“Housing the Human and the Sacred: Fay Jones and Mid-Century Modern in the Ozarks” — A kiosk exhibit courtesy of the University of Arkansas’ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, through 2023, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com