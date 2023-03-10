8 Days a Week



March 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Race Against Time” by Jerry Mitchell, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

What The Health — Suicide prevention, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour – Portraiture, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Sanctuary City” — A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

March 10 (Friday)

Member Preview — “Diego Rivera’s America,” 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. March 10-11, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Opening Lecture — “Diego Rivera’s America,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Footloose” — The iconic musical presented by Community School of the Arts actors, 7 p.m. March 10; 2 & 7 p.m. March 11, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$22. 434-2020 or csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

__

March 11 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Artsy Craftsy, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Bluebird Society — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Magic Lantern” — With Judy Costello of the Shiloh Museum, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Soap Making for Beginners — With Amy Leisure, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “Clue,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“New Canons” — Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$60. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

Arkansas Filmmakers’ Showcase — Curated by Fayetteville Film Fest, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

__

March 12 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Yin Yoga Nidra with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10 a.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 13 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Sounds of Spring — With Marc Paine, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Book Talk — “Race Against Time” by Jerry Mitchell, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Vulnerable” with special guest author April Wilson, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Innovation Speakers — An Evening With Boots Riley, 6 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 14 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — Virtually float the Buffalo with outdoor writer Flip Putthoff, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerslibrary.org.

NWA Letter Writers — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Race Against Time” by Jerry Mitchell, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 15 (Wednesday)

PEO Book Club — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Between Friends — A gathering for book lovers, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Rhythms & Reading — With SoNA Beyond and Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art Off The Walls — Dance in the Museum with Flyover Dance Collective, 6 p.m. March 15 & March 17, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Book Talk — With Ann-Marie McDonald, UA Visiting Writer in Fiction, 7 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 16 (Thursday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — Arkansas Mural Arts with Joshua Youngblood, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. March 16-17, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Light and Shadow in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vegan Community Potluck — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. Register at ozarkfolkways.org.

Star Dust — From Bach to Bowie, with Complexions dance company, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $18 and up. waltonartscenter.org.

__

March 17 (Friday)

BPL In The Community — Family story time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Demo — With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Yoga Series — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

March 18 (Saturday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Rince Academy of Irish Dance, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages — Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Pintura Fest — A community fiesta celebrating art, stories, and the opening of “Diego Rivera’s America,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Death on the Line” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 19 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Annual Meeting — Of the Bella Vista Historical Museum with Randy McCrory speaking on the burning of Bentonville during the Civil War, 2 p.m., at the museum in Bella Vista. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum@gmail.com.

Meet the Author — With Karen Kilroy, author of “Blockchain Tethered AI,” 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerslibrary.org.

“The Emotional Support Tour” — With John Crist, 4 & 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29.75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

__

On Show

“Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs” — Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“From Portraits to Polaroids” — The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com