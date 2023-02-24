8 Days a Week



Feb. 23 (Thursday)

Nativing Suburbia — Neighborhood Gardening Series Part I with the Pollinator Partnership, 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Citizenship Classes — 3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Silent Book Club — 5 p.m., 211 Cafe at Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 p.m. & 6 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — With LaDonna Humphrey, author of “Strangled,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.

Cocktail Tour — Gallery Games, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! — An open crafting event, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight — Colin Woodward, author of “Country Boy: The Roots of Johnny Cash,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

“Alice in Wonderland” — An original adaptation by Kevin Cohea, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road in Springdale. $10 at the door; cash or check only. Email kcohea@sdale.org.

Healthy Hearts, Healthy Women — With Mercy interventional cardiologist Dr. Priyanka Sanon, 6:30-8 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“Wonderland: The REAL Story” — A new adaptation for the Young Actors Guild by Missy Gipson, 7 p.m. Feb. 23-24, King Opera House in Van Buren. $7-$10. weareyag.com.

“Kim’s Convenience” — An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, extended through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

“Hedda Gabler” — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25; 2 p.m. Feb. 26, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — What happens when a nerdy plant shop employee discovers something unique and names it Audrey II, 8 p.m. Feb. 23-25; 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

Feb. 24 (Friday)

Black History Movie Matinee — “Nothing But a Man,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB to You — 5-8 p.m., NWA for Ukraine, Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create — Self-portraits with Shawn Quilliams, 6-8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tastemakers | Fermentation Lecture — With James Beard award-winning food writer, author, and activist Sandor Katz, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 & 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Fermentation Hall at The Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.

Feb. 25 (Saturday)

Black History Month — With Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Foraging Winter Vitamins — With Tim Hammer, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Art Demonstration — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation — With Zeke Pena, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jazz Concert — With the Bentonville High School jazz band, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Air Dry Clay Pots — With Chase Wilson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Pillow Power — Alternative stress reduction, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20 for two people. ozarkfolkways.org.

Black Heritage Celebration — With Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Natural Hair Care ‚ With Meka Ford, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

“A Musical Mosaic” — A tribute to Eldon Janzen by the Arkansas Winds community concert band, 7 p.m., Farmington High School Performing Arts Center. Free; donations welcome. www.arkansaswinds.org.

“Cross That River” — The story of the African-American cowboys in the Old West, 7:30 p.m., Skokos Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma. $25-$38. skokospac.org.

Feb. 26 (Sunday)

Tarot Readings — With Red Star, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26-27, Terra Studios in Durham. Register at usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — The Velvet Crowns, 2-4 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Feb. 27 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Genealogical Society — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books On Main — “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 28 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Race Against Time” by Jerry Mitchell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Parenting Workshop — “Our Kids & Screens,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Slavery by Another Name” — The debut of the Not Strictly History Series with a PBS documentary & discussion, 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall, 121 W. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale. Hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Free. ShilohMuseum.org or 750-8165.

March 1 (Wednesday)

Tiny Art Show Registration — All day, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews — “Race Against Time” by Jerry Mitchell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “So Not Happening” by Jenny B. Jones, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Native Plants For Urban & Community Gardens — With Eric Fuselier, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Wednesdays Over Water — “Entre/Between” with Xuxa Rodriguez, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 2 (Thursday)

Sustainable Stormwater Practices — With the Pollinator Partnership, 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Landscapes, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. March 2-3, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 3 (Friday)

Chapter Chicks — A women’s book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Demonstration — With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Outdoor Movie — “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” 6 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail & Create — Markmaking with Adam Fulwiler, 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 4 (Saturday)

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — The BenAnna Band, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple — Make a bowl cozy, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Cubism & Commodities, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bikes! Bikes! Bikes! — With Bike School Bentonville, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Narrative Art with Madison Svendgard, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 5 (Sunday)

Artist Demonstration — With Val Gonzalez, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sunday Music — With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

On Show

Museum of Native American History — is changing its hours to 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday beginning Jan. 31. The museum will be open for group tours and school field trips from 9 to 11 a.m., by reservation only. 273-2456 or email info@monah.us.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs” — Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. There will be a conversation with Kilgore at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. This conversation is free and open to the public. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“From Portraits to Polaroids” — The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com