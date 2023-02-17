8 Days a Week

Feb. 17 (Friday)

Celebrating Black Stories — A Day of Black Excellence in Children’s Film, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Winter Yoga Series — With Rachel Ingenthron, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Alligators and Turtles — With Arkansas Game & Fish, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Krewe of Krazo Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $60. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo — 6 p.m. Feb. 17, Fayetteville Town Center; 7 p.m. Feb. 18, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $75 weekend pass. musicmovesar.com/event/abmfe/.

“Silence in the Jungle” — 7 p.m Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18, BYOB and intimate seating for Valentine’s Day theater by Melonlight Productions at Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St. (upstairs, above Brews) in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com/silence-in-the-jungle.

“Hedda Gabler” — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19; again Feb. 22-26, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

From B’way With Love — Featuring Eryn LeCroy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $75. eventbrite.com; https://bit.ly/3WFYzaX.

“Servant of Two Masters” — Commedia dell’arte written in 1746 turned into a western, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 2 p.m. Feb. 18, John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. jbu.universitytickets.com.

“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” — Based on the book by Robert Fulghum, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 Valentine’s Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — What happens when a nerdy plant shop employee discovers something unique and names it Audrey II, 8 p.m. Feb. 17-18, 2 p.m. Feb. 19; again Feb. 23-26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

“Kim’s Convenience” — An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, extended through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Feb. 18 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Tommy Terrific presents “Magic Peanuts: George Washington Carver,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages — Practice your reading skills with a furry friend, 10-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Black History Month Celebration — With Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Get tickets beginning at 9 a.m. at the BPL Children’s Desk. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Bark I.D. Class — With Tim Hammer, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Gallery Conversation — Celebrating Education, Culture and Community with the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Parade of Fools — 2 p.m., Fayetteville square to Dickson Street and West Avenue. Free. Email mrsmlgn@gmail.com.

Krewe of Krazo Day Parade — 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Mardi Gras in the Garden District — with Cajun-inspired buffet, live music, gaming tables and prize drawings from 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. Tickets are $125. Event will be indoors and in heated tents.

Costume Party — 6-8 p.m., New Delhi Cafe in Eureka Springs. Food and drink for sale. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

__

Feb. 19 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Feb. 20 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Feb. 21 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Panel Discussion — “Perspectives on Black History: Trends in Education and the Future of Learning,” 6 p.m., Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center Reynolds Room at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Part of Black History Month. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

__

Feb. 22 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hygge Winter Series — Arm knitting, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Wait list at bentonvillelibrary.org.

“Land Grant Excellence” — With Charles Robinson, UA chancellor, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 23 (Thursday)

Nativing Suburbia — Neighborhood Gardening Series Part I with the Pollinator Partnership, 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Citizenship Classes — 3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Silent Book Club — 5 p.m., 211 Cafe at Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 p.m. & 6 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — With LaDonna Humphrey, author of “Strangled,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.

Cocktail Tour — Gallery Games, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! — An open crafting event, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight — Colin Woodward, author of “Country Boy: The Roots of Johnny Cash,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Feb. 24 (Friday)

CB to You — 5-8 p.m., NWA for Ukraine, Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create — Self-portraits with Shawn Quilliams, 6-8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tastemakers | Fermentation Lecture — With James Beard award-winning food writer, author, and activist Sandor Katz, 6-8 p.m., Fermentation Hall at The Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.

__

Feb. 25 (Saturday)

Black History Month — With Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — With Zeke Pena, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jazz Concert — With the Bentonville High School jazz band, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Air Dry Clay Pots — With Chase Wilson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Natural Hair Care ‚ With Meka Ford, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

On Show

Museum of Native American History — is changing its hours to 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday beginning Jan. 31. The museum will be open for group tours and school field trips from 9 to 11 a.m., by reservation only. 273-2456 or email info@monah.us.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs” — Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. There will be a conversation with Kilgore at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. This conversation is free and open to the public. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“From Portraits to Polaroids” — The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com