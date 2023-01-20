LIVE! Music includes benefit for Ocie Fisher, memorial for Mike Hanna January 20, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Rachel Fields of Brick Fields recently announced on Facebook a benefit show for local musician Ocie Fisher.

“Ocie has been blessing Arkansas with her voice through gospel, blues, jazz and R&B music for over 50 years. She puts her heart and soul into each performance. She has given her talents to the community in efforts to educate children, benefit the less fortunate and stand up for change. Those who know her on and off stage love her,” Fields writes.

Fisher suffered a stroke in November and is recovering.

The benefit show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Performing at the show will be The Ocie Fisher Band with special guests, Divas on Fire and St. James Gospel Tribute. In the meantime, Fields is seeking items for a silent auction and volunteers for the event. For more information, text Fields at 479-225-4831 or email her at BrickFields@brickfieldsmusic.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Ana Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher’s Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

• From B’way with Love featuring Eryn LeCroy and accompaniment by Dan Miccicchi starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Great Room at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Grace Stormont plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 21; March to August performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Jenna & Troy play at 7 p.m Feb. 4; Shilah Molina and The Honky Tonk Flame perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Bryan Copeland performs at 7 p.m Feb. 11; Sebastian Bordeaux plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 18; Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; 96 Miles perform at 7 p.m. March 3 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Ozark Mountain Music Festival afterparties with Danny Spain Gang at 9 p.m. Jan. 20, The Gravel Yard at 9 p.m. Jan. 21 and open mic bluegrass jam sessions at midnight, Front Porch closes out the weekend at 6 p.m. Jan. 22; The Bottom of the Barrel performs at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 28; MK Ultra (Ben Miller and Pat Kay) perform at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Magnolia Brown plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 11; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Circle of Thirds performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Frost Fest featuring Nick Shoulders & Okay Crawdad, The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave. facebook.com/fossilcovebrewing

• Creekbed Carter Hogan, Eryn Brothers and John Charles & the Cold Cuts perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Natural Lite and Sad Palomino perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; GOON and Teethe play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

• Michael Rowan plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 20; acoustic picking circle starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 22; Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 28; Rachel B performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29; Maple Street performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• Time for Three performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Davina & The Vagabonds perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25; the Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends happens at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; The Music of Sam Cooke – The King of Soul starring Bradd Marquis starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 30; Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y starts at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

•Happy Hour with Uncrowned Kings starts at 6 p.m. and That 1 Guy performs at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Keller Williams plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 21; Maggie Rose performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 26; happy hour with Brick Fields starts at 6 p.m. and Casey Donahew performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 27; Gin & Juice: A 90s Hip Hop Party with Amor starts at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform Feb. 1; Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; and Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Mud Lung, TV Preacher and Liquid Courage perform at 8 p.m. March 11 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• Jesse Dean performs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22; Good Medicine performs from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road.

• Dale Stokes plays at 7 p.m Jan. 20; 265 South plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 21; and A & E Music performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Mojo’s Pints & Pies East, 2630 E. Citizen Drive. erindetherage.com

• House parties with DJ Susie Q, DJ Raquel and DJ Girlfriend starts at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1022 N. Lancelot Ave. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite. See linktr.ee/dj_raquel_ for more information.

• Coulter Wall and Vincent Neil Emerson perform a sold-out show on Feb. 16 at Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St.

FORT SMITH

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; The Iguanas play March 30 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. “A” St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Jason Boland & The Stragglers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour starts at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Wade Bowen plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Carson Jeffrey and The Lowdown Drifters play at 8 p.m. Feb. 10; Pecos & The Rooftops and Huser Brothers Band play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; The Tejano Punk Tour featuring Giovanni and the Hired Guns with Slade Coulter starts at 8 p.m. March 3; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Woody and Sunshine perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 20; The Fighting Side performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Mildenhall with special guests Fight Dream perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 and Like Before performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 28; Mud Lung and Protohive play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are: Jesse Peyton Jan. 20-21; Derrick Stroup Jan. 27-28; Nick DiPaolo Feb. 3-4; Jeff Shaw Feb. 10-11; Monty Franklin Feb. 25; and Sarah Colonna March 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Patti Steel performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at TXAR House, 330 S. First St. pattisteel.com

• Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• Sip & Sing with 96 Miles happens at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale.

• Joe Pettis Jan. 26; Joe Fernandez Feb. 2; Richard Douglas Jones Feb. 9, a RodeoBookClub Takeover Feb. 16; and Andrew Frank Feb. 23. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.