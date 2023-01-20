8 Days a Week



Jan. 20 (Friday)

BPL In The Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion Museum in Bentonville. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Winter Yoga Series — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Collaboration to Foster Cultural Tolerance — With Ann-Gee Lee, 1 p.m., Vines 235 at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Gallery Talk — With composer David Biedenbender, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Khemia Ensemble — 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create — With Dejuan Gilchrist, 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SeasonLeaks! — Announcing Season 38, doors open at 6 p.m. with food and drinks, announcement at 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Jan. 21 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Lego free play, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sewing Class — Make a makeup pouch, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Join the wait list at faylib.org.

Pups & Pages — Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 11:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Koji & Garum — A cooking class with Tim Hammer, 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books & Blanket Forts — For grades 6-8, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Book Signing — With David Lee Holcomb, author of “The Bone Doll,” 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. Registration and pre-payment are required by calling 789-5000.

Volunteer Cart Guide Info Session — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 22 (Sunday)

Blackened Fruit & Veggies — A cooking class with Tim Hammer, 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Artist Demo — With Holly Roomsburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sunday Music — With Jesse Dean, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. Registration and pre-payment are required by calling 789-5000.

__

Jan. 23 (Monday)

Dragon Craft — Celebrating the Chinese New Year, Fort Smith Dallas Library, while supplies last. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Life Drawing — 1-3 p.m. Mondays with Jan Graham-McMillen, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Studio 55+ — Visual Art Journaling with Ruth Lawlor, 1-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23-March 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. $150. crystalbridges.org.

Stringed Instrument Lessons — 3 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Decorate a Yeti — 4-5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Books On Main — “The Friday Night Knitting Club” by Kate Jacobs, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

NWA Genealogical Society — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Social Dancing — With T.K. Rakoski, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $15.44. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

__

Jan. 24 (Tuesday)

Friends of the Library — 11 a.m., Mulberry Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Stringed Instrument Lessons — 3:45-5 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “The Postman Always Rings Twice” by James Cain, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Essential Oils — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Zine Club — With visiting artist Acadia Kandora, 6-8 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Join the waitlist at faylib.org.

RAM Sketch — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free. Register at fsram.org.

Auditions — For “Death On The Line,” produced by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. Jan. 24 & 26, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Email radiotheater16@gmail.com.

__

Jan. 25 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

What The Health — Quitting Tobacco, 10:3o a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — With Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Board Games Club — 3 p.m., Mulberry Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Bilingual Family Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Explorative Dance — With Lela Besom, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Jan. 26 (Thursday)

Open Painting Sessions — With Jeanette Foreman, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Drop In and Draw — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

What The Health — Hands-Only CPR, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Silent Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 p.m. Jan. 26-27, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Rock Talk — Arkansas crystals with a geochemist, 5:30 p.m., Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. Free. rivervalleynaturecenter.com.

Cocktail Tour — “Fashioning America,” 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Looking In The Stacks — Diving deeper into cemetery and obituary records, 6-8 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Life Drawing — With Jan Graham-McMillen, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

__

Jan. 27 (Friday)

Recipe Swap — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo — With Holly Roomsburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Bingo for Books — 4 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

__

Jan. 28 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Inspyral Circus, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Lego Club — 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation And Art — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturday — Make-and-take art projects, 12-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Chili Cookoff — Noon-6 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $10 in advance; $20 at the door. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Hygge Winter Series — “The World of Tea,” 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Exploring Mel Casas’ “Humanscape 70,” 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Button Making — 1:30-2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. Registration and pre-payment are required by calling 789-5000.

Paint A Pot — 3-4 p.m. Saturdays, Pottery Studio at Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Paint & Sip — With Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25-$35. January is sold out; the next date is Feb. 17. fsram.org.

__

Jan. 29 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Good Medicine, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Author Talk — And book signing with Anita Paddock, author of “Blind Rage,” “Closing Time,” “Cold Blooded” and the new “Killing Spree,” 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free; books will be sold. 783-0229 or fortsmithlibrary.org.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. Registration and pre-payment are required by calling 789-5000.

__

On Show

Ozark Folkways — Reopens Feb. 3 in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

Fish In Any Medium — Through Jan. 20, Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. The gallery is open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; check for holiday hours. Free. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

