LIVE! Music: Lilly Hiatt Band plays Jan. 6 at WAC January 6, 2023

Hailing from the musical riches of East Nashville, the Lilly Hiatt Band will perform songs from her newest album “Lately” starting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6, as part of Walton Arts Center’s West Street Live series. Crossing into multiple genres including country, rock and folk, Hiatt is redefining singer-songwriter music with her emotional honesty and unique musical style.

Hiatt walks the line between a rough, rock ‘n’ roll exterior and tender, country roots. She has four albums to her name and a nomination for Americana Music Honors and Awards for best emerging artist.

In 2017, Hiatt released “Trinity Lane,” a commercial and critical breakout that helped establish her as one of the leading voices to emerge from East Nashville. The record earned Hiatt opening shows with the likes of John Prine, Margo Price, Drive-By Truckers and Hiss Golden Messenger among others and helped her secure festival slots everywhere from Pilgrimage and High Water to Luck Reunion and Wildwood Revival.

“Lately,” an album recorded through the grief, heartbreak and boredom of the pandemic, displays her ability to shift from gentle intimacy to brawny grit. It also includes contributions from friends like Amanda Shires and Aaron Lee Tasjan along with a guest appearance by her father, legendary songwriter John Hiatt.

Tickets are $36-$53 and are available at waltonartscenter.org

BENTONVILLE

• Mildenhall, The Flipoff Pirates and Fight Dream perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 13; Ana Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher’s Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Ozark Mountain Music Festival festival featuring Lindsay Lou, Marbin, Willy Tea Taylor, The Mighty Pines, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Catfish Seminar, Shakedown Strings, Tyler Gregory, Front Porch, Patti Steel, Eureka Strings, Gary Lawrance, Casey and the Atta Boys, Don & Roy, Astyn Barbaree, Haymakers, JP Stringfield, “Icky” Ichniowski, Dusty Rust, Danny Spain Gang, Gravel Yard, Dale Kellerson, Doug Myerscough, Grace Stormont, Steve Jones and Good Morning Bedlam will be Jan. 19-22 at Basin Park Basin Park Hotel, 12 Spring St. Ticket information and more at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

• Joe Hewitt plays at 7 p.m Jan. 6; Dominic Bryan Roy performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 7; Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 13; The Bison perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 14; Grace Stormont plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 21; March to August performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Deepwood Mac & Friends (featuring Rachel Ammons and members of Deep Sequence, Neon Moon and Monk is King) perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 6; Red Oak Ruse with Ben Diesel and The Starts Go Out begins at 8 p.m. Jan. 7; The Bottom of the Barrel performs at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Anitra Jay plays at 5 p.m. Jan. 14; Circle of Thirds performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Frost Fest featuring Nick Shoulders & Okay Crawdad, The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave. facebook.com/fossilcovebrewing

• Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendencies and The Phlegms play at 8 p.m. Jan. 7; Creekbed Carter Hogan, Eryn Brothers and John Charles & the Cold Cuts perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Natural Lite and Sad Palomino perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; GOON and Teethe play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

• Cherise Carver plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• Lilly Hiatt Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6; The 5 Browns perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

• Divas on Fire (Diane Rudolph, Alma Blecher, Rachel Fields, Dawn Cate, Tori Rudolph and Lectric Liz Lottmann), featuring special guests Alyssa Galvan and Amor start to burn at 5:45 p.m. Jan 6; Open Addiction performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 6; Aaron Kamm & The One Drops play at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7; A Ronnie Hawkins Tribute show with Rd Olsen, Tony Redman, Tina Cossey and others happens at 7 p.m. Jan. 8; Happy Hour with The Hardtops starts at 6 p.m. and 90LB Wrench plays at 9 p.m. Jan. 13; Buku & G-Rex perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19; An evening with Keller Williams happens at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform Feb. 1; Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; and Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Protohive, Fleure and Bellwether Sirens perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14; Scott Collins, Ted Hammig and the Campaign and Kary Middleton perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• Sunday Music with Jesse Dean starts at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at Terra Studios, 12104 Hazel Valley Road.

FORT SMITH

• Sad Daddy will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5; Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; The Iguanas play March 30 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. “A” St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Jason Boland & The Stragglers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour starts at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Boys From Oklahoma featuring Gannon Fremin & The CC Rev, Noah Bowman and Trent Fletcher peform at 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Wade Bowen plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Carson Jeffrey and The Lowdown Drifters play at 8 p.m. Feb 10; Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Greg Warren performs at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5-6 and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Jan. 7; Chas Elstner peforms at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m. Jan. 14; a River Valley Comics Showcase hosted by Chase Myska and featuring Dan Alten, Kyle Gilbert, Trever Carreon and Bair happens at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com

SPRINGDALE

• Sip & Sing with 96 Miles happens at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Morgan Turner performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 5; Uncrowned Kings play at 6 p.m. Jan. 6; George Brothers performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 7 at Seven; and Josh Turner performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Qualla Ballroom at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.