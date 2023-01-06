8 Days a Week



Jan. 5 (Thursday)

Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting gathering, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk — Exploring Sound and Space with Kirsten Keels, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Elementary Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Neurodiverse Nights — In “Fashioning America,” 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — It’s All in the Details, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pajama Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Jan. 6 (Friday)

Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday Film — “The Verdict,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art by the Glass — Guided artmaking exploring paper-doll-style collage-making, paired with drinks and light appetizers with Lisa Krannichfeld, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 7 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Chinese New Year, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — A crafting gathering, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple — Make a fleece scarf, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Sign up at springdalelibrary.org.

Craft Around the World — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Winter Market — Seasonal produce, handcrafted items, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods & more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday through March 11, Fayetteville Senior Center, 945 S. College Ave. Free admission. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Adult Workshop — Artmaking with Lisa Krannichfeld, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA’s Mother & Child — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$60. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Jan. 8 (Sunday)

Artist Demo — With Val Gonzalez, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 9 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “The Cold Dish” by Craig Johnson, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hot Chocolate at the Library — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — With special guest Erin Spencer, author of “More With You,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Ceramic Handbuilding Class — 5-7 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. artsonmainvb.com.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Monday Night Trivia — 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

__

Jan. 10 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — With members of NWA Ghost Connection, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

What the Health — Brain health and nutrition, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

NWA Letter Writers — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The Body in the Library” by Agatha Christie, 6 p.m., El Sol Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Zine Club — With visiting artist Acadia Kandora, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

__

Jan. 11 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo — With Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Code Talker” by Joseph Bruchac, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Book Signing — With Jim Spears, author of “Justice Divided: A Judicial History of Sebastian County,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free; doors open at 5:30 p.m. fortsmithmuseum.org.

__

Jan. 12 (Thursday)

TEAse Me — Celebrate National Hot Tea Day with a tea sampler, all day, Fort Smith Main and Miller Libraries. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crimes & Clues Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess — Creative ideas for using a planner, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Citizenship Classes — 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Light And Shadow, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Art Workshop — Creative weaving with the Amazeum, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Join the waitlist at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Global Save Soil Momvement — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latin Dance Adventures — Exploring styles such as Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Kizomba, Cumbia and more, 7-11 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free but ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 13 (Friday)

Mindfulness Flow Yoga — With Kyndal Saverse, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The KUAF Lunch Hour — With Amos Cochran, noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Throw & Go Fridays — A one-time pottery wheel session, 6 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $22. artsonmainvb.com.

Midnight Brew — For those superstitious about Friday the 13th, 6 p.m.-midnight, Fort Smith Brewing Co. $50. fortsmithbrewing.com.

__

Jan. 14 (Saturday)

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Wizard of Oz” — A movie day with costumes, props, bubbles and themed crafts, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturday — Make-and-take art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon — Paper projects for adults, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Paint A Pot — 3 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. artsonmainvb.com.

__

Jan. 15 (Sunday)

Guided Tour — “Fred Cousins: A Retrospective,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

__

Holiday Fun

Dye Family Christmas-Cloverdale Lights — A free Christmas light show sequenced to over an hour of music on FM radio from 5:30 to 11:45 p.m. through Jan. 9, 10537 Oak Tree Circle, Rogers. facebook.com/DyeFamilyChristmas

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

__

On Show

Ozark Folkways — Reopens Feb. 3 in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

Fish In Any Medium — Through Jan. 20, Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. The gallery is open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; check for holiday hours. Free. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

