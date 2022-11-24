NWA Audio Theater presents World War II radio drama November 24, 2022



‘Christmas in the Blitz’

WHAT — Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater presents an original radio-style audio play written by two veteran players, Steve and Lynette Unger. The story centers around the White family, living in London in 1940 and surviving Nazi Germany’s air assault on England, which became known as “The Blitz.”

WHEN & WHERE — 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Fayetteville Public Library; 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Christ Community Church in Fayetteville; 3 p.m. Dec. 4, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale

COST — Library performance is free; suggested donations at all church performances, $10 for adults, $5 students

INFO — facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater