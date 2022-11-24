8 Days a Week



Nov. 25 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Royal Winnipeg Ballet, 7 p.m. Nov. 25, 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 26, 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$53. waltonartscenter.org.

“Stones in His Pockets” — What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

__

Nov. 26 (Saturday)

Native American Heritage Month Story Time — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Artsy Craftsy, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “It’s A Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10-$15. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Nov. 27 (Sunday)

Author Talk — With Crescent Dragonwagon, author of “Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread” and “Will It Be Okay?,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday Open Circle — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Nov. 28 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hawksbill Winds Concert — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Nov. 29 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

A Conversation With Fran Lebowitz — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $27-$45. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Nov. 30 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening Talk — Hillary Clinton with Angie Maxwell, 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. Call for livestream information: 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Video Concert — A video of Larry Mitchell and Michael Begay’s performance at MONAH, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Dec. 1 (Thursday)

Artist of the Month — Priscilla Myers, through December, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Paint Your Own Snowflake — Make and take kit, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Sock Snowman Craft — All day, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Winter Wonderland, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Etown Live Radio Show — With the Milk Carton Kids and Buffalo Nichols, 7 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25-$40. themomentary.org.

__

Dec. 2 (Friday)

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 11 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friday Matinee — “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Winter Market — 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $25 Dec. 2; free Dec. 3. themomentary.org.

Million Dollar Quartet — 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$62. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Dec. 3 (Saturday)

A Morning With Crescent Dragonwagon — Author talk and book signing, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free; books for sale. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple — Create a Christmas ornament, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Craft Around the World — Create a craft from Greenland, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Studio Demo — A live sewing demonstration by Shelby Fleming, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fireside Holiday Event — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

An Afternoon With Crescent Dragonwagon — Story time, 1:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

“Christmas In the Blitz” — Performed by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 4 (Sunday)

Ozark Bronze Bell Ensemble — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Swingles — 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

__

On Show

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Listening Forest” — Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com