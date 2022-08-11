8 Days a Week



Aug. 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Missing American” by Kwei Quartey, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight — Austen Barron Bailly, “In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — Color-full, 6-7:30 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — Creative Writing Workshop with Leah Grant, 6-8 p.m., 64.6 Downtown in Fort Smith. Free. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“My Fair Lady” — The classic musical wraps up its tour in Fayetteville, 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. Aug. 11; 8 p.m. Aug. 12; 2 & 8 p.m. Aug. 13; 2 p.m. Aug. 14, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

“Annie” — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Disaster” — A jukebox musical based on campy ’70s disaster films, 8 p.m. Aug. 11-13; 2 p.m. Aug. 14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Aug. 12 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Innovation Speaker Series — Henry Rollins, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Line up at 5:15 p.m. to allow daytime patrons time to exit at closing time. faylib.org.

Walker Landing Nights — “The Labyrinth,” 6:30 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 13 (Saturday)

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market — With live music, food trucks & more, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 7300 Ellis St. in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/ChaffeeCrossingArtisanMarket.

Elkfest — With a car show, silent auction, vendor fair, dog show, local food, demonstrations and performances, health fair, adoption event, and other charity efforts, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Elkins Community Center, Bunch Park, Elkins Public Library, and Elkins Senior Wellness and Activity Center. Free. elkinsar.org.

Quick Pickling Workshop — 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday — Artsy Crafty, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

Author Visit — With Gayla McBride Edwards, author of “Frankie, Nancy and Rose on the Mountain,” 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Heartfulness Meditation — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk — Doug Stowe, author of “Wisdom of Our Hands,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Aug. 14 (Sunday)

Pooch Plunge — A swimming day for dogs, 1-3 p.m., Springdale Aquatic Center. Pet donation for admission. facebook.com/springdaleparksandrec.

__

Aug. 15 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books on Main — “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Aug. 16 (Tuesday)

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “Magic for Liars” by Sarah Gailey, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. spingdalelibrary.org.

Nutrition Guidelines for a Healthy Lifestyle — With dietitian Marla Richards, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

Aug. 17 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Zen Doodling for Relaxation — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

First River — How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Film & discussion hosted by the Ozark Society. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Summer Series — “Out of the Poke” with Lyle Sparkman, 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

__

Aug. 18 (Thursday)

The Book Lover’s Club — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We’re Hooked! — A Knitting and Crochet Club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

BV Apple Computer Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Crochet and Tell — Have you finished a crochet project? Show it off during Crochet & Tell, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bikes at the Bakery — A social bike ride, 6 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Cocktail Tour — The Bachman-Wilson House and Organic Architecture, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Between Representation & Abstraction — With artist Zoey Frank, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Lecture — John Lomax and Michael Martin Murphey, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free but tickets required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 19 (Friday)

Family Yoga — With Cocoon Yoga Lab, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Shiloh Summer Series — “Cemeteries and Grave Art Along the Buffalo River” with author and historian Abby Burnett, 5:30 p.m., Ponca Nature Center in Ponca. Cohosted by the Shiloh Museum. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 20 (Saturday)

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

Digital Photography Basics — With visiting artist Aaron Szabo, 1-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Back to School Ice Cream Social — 1-4 p.m., A&M Depot in downtown Springdale. $8. Proceeds go to the J. Reilly McCarren Transportation Museum. amtrainrides.com.

HeatWave Homebrewing Competition — And Wiener Dog Races, 5-8 p.m., Core Brewery Taproom, 2470 Lowell Road in Springdale. $35-$40. Proceeds donated to the Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Springdale. coreofarkansas.com.

__

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“Threads of Identity” — Featuring artistic works on fashion and style that explores expression and identity, through Aug. 28, Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave., Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

“Dupatta: Journeys of Life and Cultural Identity” — Artwork by Shabana Kauser, until Sept. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. fsram.org and shabanakauserart.com.

“Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com