Magic After Dark: Silver Dollar City open for Moonlight Madness July 29, 2022

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Steve Parrish may be new as the Moonlight Madness “expert” for Silver Dollar City, but he knows what he likes — and what guests always flock back to the Branson theme park to enjoy.

“One of the greatest perks that the guests appreciate is that Moonlight Madness offers an opportunity to ride their favorite roller coasters at night,” says Parrish, who spent the previous 19 seasons of his employment with Herschend Family Enterprises as an entertainer on the Showboat Branson Belle. “Riding Time Traveler, Outlaw Run or Wildfire in the dark is a vastly different sensory experience.”

“All of the rides are open into the night until park close, which provides a completely different ride experience for park guests,” adds Nick Breithaupt, SDC attractions manager. “There is also a Fireworks Finale to the Echo Hollow show each night in addition to a Nightly Street Dance.

“The Fireworks Finale is one of the better fireworks shows I have seen,” Breithaupt brags. “You can experience it anywhere on Valley Road, but you can also see it extremely well on rides such as Mystic River Falls, FireFall, and the Giant Swing — which is a very unique experience.” (Courtesy Photo)

“The Fireworks Finale is one of the better fireworks shows I have seen,” Breithaupt brags. “You can experience it anywhere on Valley Road, but you can also see it extremely well on rides such as Mystic River Falls, FireFall, and the Giant Swing — which is a very unique experience.”

Moonlight Madness, which starts this weekend and continues through Aug. 7, started at Silver Dollar City in 2009, says Parrish, whose real title is “entertainment supervisor,” and to the best of anyone’s knowledge has always carried that moniker. This year, it includes not only the street dance at the Gazebo stage, hosted by Prince Ivan, but on Saturdays, Members Only and The Mixtapes will be in concert after the Street Dance and play until midnight, he enumerates.

“There are many special events that are part of Moonlight Madness,” he explains. “We are also pleased to welcome back the Perondi Stunt Dog Experience for the duration of this festival. This troupe of rescue dogs will be performing their unique variety of tricks in the Red Gold Heritage Hall.”

Both Parrish and Breithaupt have their favorite Moonlight Madness experiences.

“Riding Wildfire as the sun goes down,” says Breithaupt. “I think it has the best view on park as it overlooks the lake. The actual ride experience is different as well, but nothing compares to the view you see from the ride.”

“With regard to rides, Outlaw Run in the dark is my personal favorite activity,” says Parrish. “Outlaw is thrilling in the daytime, but when you can’t see where you’re going, it amps the thrill by a factor of 10 in my opinion.

“With regard to the park in general, it is a unique experience to be in places like Tom and Huck’s as the sun goes down, or up on the square with the evening lights,” he adds. “It gives one the sense of being in the original homestead that Silver Dollar City is rooted in. It is peaceful, simple and beautiful.”

FAQ – Moonlight Madness

WHEN — Through Aug. 7

WHERE — Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo.

COST — $69 & up

INFO — silverdollarcity.com

FYI – Silver Dollar City

Upcoming Festivals

Aug. 25-Sept. 5 — Southern Gospel Picnic

Sept. 8-11 & 15-18 — Country Music Days

Sept. 21-Oct. 29 — Harvest Festival featuring Pumpkins in the City

Nov. 5-Dec. 30 — An Old Time Christmas

INFO — silverdollarcity.com