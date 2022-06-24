8 Days a Week

June 23 (Thursday)

Rodeo of the Ozarks — Through June 25, Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $10-$40. 756-0464, rodeoftheozarks.org.

Bentonville Film Festival — Through June 26, The Momentary, Thaden School, Meteor Guitar Gallery & Skylight Cinema in Bentonville. Free-$375. bentonvillefilm.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 3-6 p.m., Hulbert (Okla.) City Park. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — Christopher Duntsch aka Dr. Death, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ozark Daughter — With Ben Bergstrom on mandolin, 6:30 p.m., Hail Fellow Well Met, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 1o1, Springdale. 332-4283, hailfellowwellmet.com.

Gallery Performance — Trillium Salon Series presents Sky Creature, 7 p.m., Buckeyball at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Quilt Code and The Underground Railroad” — With historian Alice McElwain, 7 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154, rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Miss You Like Hell” — When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of “In the Heights,” through July 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

“Art” — Yasmina Reza’s comedic look at art and friendship, 8 p.m. June 23-25; 2 p.m. June 26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

June 24 (Friday)

BenAnna Band Family Concert — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Yoga — With Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “Sing 2,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art by the Glass — 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Van Cliburn Concert — SoNA Beyond presents “The Dirty South,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La rondine,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

June 25 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Flying Debris Show with Richard Holmgren, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Summer Series — Creek Critters, 10 a.m., Thunder Chicken Trailhead in Springdale. Presented by Shiloh Museum. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

“Mariposa/Butterfly” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds — Rain Gardens, 10 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — Artists’ Letters: Beauford Delaney and Palmer Hayden, 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with “The Dirty South” exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Luca,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade — 3 p.m., Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. 756-0464, rodeoftheozarks.org.

Outdoor Concert — Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cosi fan tutte,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

June 26 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Adam Ostrar, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Kraftwerk 3-D — 9 p.m., Momentary Green, The Momentary in Bentonville. $20-$150. themomentary.org.

June 27 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Mariposa/Butterfly” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 28 (Tuesday)

Introduction to Butterfly Gardening — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — Thank you celebration, 2-5 p.m., Tahlequah (Okla.) Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “The Vapors” by David Hill, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “A Little Night Music,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

June 29 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Spectacular — “Climb on Board the Boat” with musician Aaron Fowler, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday — Music with Aaron Fowler, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active — With the UA Department of Agriculture, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Intro to Yoga — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La rondine,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

June 30 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Behind the Scenes of “Let’s Talk”: Research And Evaluation, 1 p.m., Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 5 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Preview — “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy,” 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Lecture — “The Dirty South” artist TJ Dedeaux-Norris, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cosi fan tutte,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 1 (Friday)

Member Preview — “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy,” 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “Finding Nemo” in Spanish, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 5 p.m & 6:30 p.m.., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “A Little Night Music,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 2 (Saturday)

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

OZ Kids — Bike & Book Festival, 9-11:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Presto the Magician — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saurday — LEGO free play, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Jaws,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Outdoor Concert — Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Forest Concert Series — Luna Luna, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La rondine,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 3 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Jude Brothers, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “A Little Night Music,” 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“Creative Minds in the Ozarks” — Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“QUEER” — An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity, through July 30, Fenix Arts, 150 W. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

“Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

