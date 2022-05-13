8 Days a Week

May 13 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drink & Draw — With Amy Scoggins, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Children of the Sea” — Part of the Artosphere Film Series, 7 p.m., Mount Sequoyah’s Bailey Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Free, but reservations required. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

“Fiddler on the Roof” — 8 p.m. May 13; 2 & 8 p.m. May 14; 2 p.m. May 15, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $55-$102. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

May 14 (Saturday)

Primitive Skills Workshop No. 1 — With Eric Fuselier, an environmental scientist, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. Register at 789-5000.

English Ancestors — Genealogy Tips for Beginners, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Studio Demo — Amy Scoggins, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear Our Voices — With Robert Lewis, an award-winning Native American storyteller and artist of Cherokee, Navaho, and Apache descent, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at monah.org/upcoming-events.

Discover the Grounds — With Jennifer Ogle, 11 a.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds Workshop — With Jennifer Ogle, 1-3 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

A Commemorative Celebration — Of the 1922 Million Dollar Free Bridge, 1:30-4 p.m., Frisco Station Building on the grounds of the Fort Smith National Historic Site. A partnership of the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Fort Smith Historical Society, and the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Free. 783-7841.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Drop-in artmaking, 2-5 p.m., Old Town Park in Gravette. Hosted by Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Plein Air, 2-5 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Community Experience — Hosted and curated by hip-hop artists BAANG, Jasper Logan, and Big Piph, 3-6 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab’s Rogers HQ. Hosted by Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Borderlands — A River Valley Film Society series screening “The Rock of Gibralter,” doors at 5 p.m., film at 7 p.m., Blue Air Training, 5404 Airport Blvd. in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithfilm.com.

Astronomy Night — With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society demos at 7 p.m., lecture at 7:30 p.m., viewing at dark, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

“Corps” — Regional premiere of new work by choreographer Milka Djordjevich, 8 p.m. May 14-15, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$25. themomentary.org.

May 15 (Sunday)

Crystal Bridges Garden Party — With Artosphere Festival Orchestra, noon-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free; no reservations required. crystalbridges.org, waltonartscenter.org.

May 16 (Monday)

A Brush With Art — Me and My Museum, 9 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books On Main — “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 17 (Tuesday)

Yoga for Adults & Teens — 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Creative Writing Workshop, 3-5 p.m., Ability Tree Studio in Siloam Springs. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The World of Tea — A tea talk and tasting, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “Black Jade: A Daiyu Wu Mystery” by Gloria Oliver, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Explorative Dance — With Lela Besom, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

May 18 (Wednesday)

Chapter CX Book Club — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Public Book Club — “The Personal Librarian, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Ekphrasis Poetry — With visiting artist Allison Blevins, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Steve Mackey’s “Memoir” — Performed by Dover Quartet, Arx Duo and Natalie Christa, 7 p.m., Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center as part of Artosphere. $15-$25. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

May 19 (Thursday)

Book Lovers Club — 9 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We’re Hooked! — Knitting and crocheting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk — “The Dirty South” with Alejo Benedetti, 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; exhibition ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — 6-7:30 p.m., the Bachman-Wilson House carport at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mozart in the Museum — With the Artosphere Orchestra, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $43. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

May 20 (Friday)

Movie Matinee — “Downton Abbey,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Closing Receptions — For RAM Annual Invitational & “John Hass: In Memorium,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787.

Art By The Glass — With Nick Hobbs, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 21 (Saturday)

Sewing Class — Zippered bags, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Lifestyle of 19th Century Rural Britons — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Paint & Sip — With Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25. fsram.org.

May 23 (Monday)

Tango & Passion — With the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, opens May 9, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Cast of Blues” — Resin casts, photos and music of blues icons, through May 27, 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. facebook.com/musicedinitiative.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Welcoming Baby” — Through June 4, Hawkins House at Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“Creative Minds in the Ozarks” — Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

