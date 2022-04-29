8 Days A Week
April 29 (Friday)
Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Art By The Glass — With Kinya Christian, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
“Peter Pan” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. April 29; 2 p.m. April 30, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. 785-0152 or waballet.org.
“J Street Creations” — A fundraiser for Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 214 By CACHE in Springdale. $15. nwaballettheatre.org.
Film Development Conference — Hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society, April 29-30, Thaden School in Bentonville. $75-$100. acs.eventive.org.
__
April 30 (Saturday)
Indie Bookstore Day — With seminars on historical fiction at 10 a.m., children’s books at 11 a.m. & more, Chapters on Main in Van Buren. chaptersonmain.com.
A Morning with Keith O’Brien — A special book club meet & greet with Keith O’Brien, author of “Paradise Falls,” 10 a.m. & 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Super Saturday — Inspyral Circus, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
NWA Makers’ Market — With more than 120 local makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Free admission. NWAMakers.com.
Gallery Talk — Wa Kuk Wa Jimor/Canoe of One Community, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Fifth Street Makers Market — 2-7 p.m., CACHE Artist Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Free admission. Email Brittany@cachecreate.org.
In Parker’s Court: The Trial of Maud Allen — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $25. 783-7841.
Majestic Mahler — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Sold out. Wait list info at 443-5600.
__
May 1 (Sunday)
Family Fun — Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, 1-4 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Sunday Night Social — The Art of Drag featuring Taylor Madison Monroe, 5 p.m., The Commons at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Free. theatre2.org.
__
May 2 (Monday)
Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Adult Speaker Series — “The Corner of True Crime and Corruption: An Evening with Mara Leveritt,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free; seating limited; will be livestreamed on Facebook. bvpl.org.
Book Talk at Night — “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
May 3 (Tuesday)
Author Chat — With Eva Chen, author of “I Am Golden,” noon, via video at Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
__
May 4 (Wednesday)
Yoga for Adults — 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Yoga for Kids — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Origami — May the Fourth Be With You, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Sci-Fi Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Young at Heart Book Club — “The Gilded Wolves” by Roshani Chokshi, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Adult Chess Club — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Books & Brews — “The Vapors” by David Hill, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
Author Talk — “Handbook for the Newly Disabled: A Lyric Memoir” with Allison Blevins, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
__
May 5 (Thursday)
Daytime Woman Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
We’re Hooked — Knitting and crocheting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Gallery Conversation — “We the People” with Donna Hutchison, school programs museum educator, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
First Thursday Reception — For the “Robert Ross Retrospective A-Z,” 5-8:30 p.m., Art Ventures at 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.
Cocktail Tour — It’s Lit!, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
__
May 6 (Friday)
Featured Artisan — Just for Pearls, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 6-7, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Nature Journaling — 1 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. arkansasstateparks.com.
Friday Date Night — Pottery Wheel, 4-6 p.m. every Friday in May, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48. communitycreativecenter.org.
Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
__
May 7 (Saturday)
“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.
Super Saturday — Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Basics of Comic Storytelling — With John Lucas, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
Friends of the Library Mostly Fiction Used Book Sale — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7 & 1-5 p.m. May 8, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Historic Cemetery Tour — Hosted by the Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15-$25. Call 855-2335 for reservations.
Battlefield Tour — 3 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. arkansasstateparks.com.
Saturday Date Night — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Saturday in May, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48. communitycreativecenter.org.
__
May 9 (Monday)
Auditions — For Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.
__
On Show
Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, trollhead nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185 or usingart.org.
“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
“Welcoming Baby” — Through June 4, Hawkins House at Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.
“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.
“Creative Minds in the Ozarks” — Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.
“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.
“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.
— Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwaonline.com