8 Days a Week

April 29 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — With Kinya Christian, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Peter Pan” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. April 29; 2 p.m. April 30, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. 785-0152 or waballet.org.

“J Street Creations” — A fundraiser for Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 214 By CACHE in Springdale. $15. nwaballettheatre.org.

Film Development Conference — Hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society, April 29-30, Thaden School in Bentonville. $75-$100. acs.eventive.org.

__

April 30 (Saturday)

Indie Bookstore Day — With seminars on historical fiction at 10 a.m., children’s books at 11 a.m. & more, Chapters on Main in Van Buren. chaptersonmain.com.

A Morning with Keith O’Brien — A special book club meet & greet with Keith O’Brien, author of “Paradise Falls,” 10 a.m. & 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Inspyral Circus, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

NWA Makers’ Market — With more than 120 local makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Free admission. NWAMakers.com.

Gallery Talk — Wa Kuk Wa Jimor/Canoe of One Community, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fifth Street Makers Market — 2-7 p.m., CACHE Artist Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Free admission. Email Brittany@cachecreate.org.

In Parker’s Court: The Trial of Maud Allen — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $25. 783-7841.

Majestic Mahler — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Sold out. Wait list info at 443-5600.

__

May 1 (Sunday)

Family Fun — Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, 1-4 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday Night Social — The Art of Drag featuring Taylor Madison Monroe, 5 p.m., The Commons at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Free. theatre2.org.

__

May 2 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Adult Speaker Series — “The Corner of True Crime and Corruption: An Evening with Mara Leveritt,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free; seating limited; will be livestreamed on Facebook. bvpl.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

May 3 (Tuesday)

Author Chat — With Eva Chen, author of “I Am Golden,” noon, via video at Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

May 4 (Wednesday)

Yoga for Adults — 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Yoga for Kids — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Origami — May the Fourth Be With You, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “The Gilded Wolves” by Roshani Chokshi, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Adult Chess Club — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The Vapors” by David Hill, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Author Talk — “Handbook for the Newly Disabled: A Lyric Memoir” with Allison Blevins, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

May 5 (Thursday)

Opening with a reception from 5 to 8:30 p.m. May 5 at Art Ventures, the “Robert Ross Retrospective A-Z” celebrates the the artistic work and the life of artist and teacher Robert Ross, known for using water, pigment, and pastel for his large and small paintings and drawings, utilizing traditional and nontraditional surfaces to record his observations of human form and landscape. Art Ventures is at 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville, and the reception is free. Information at artventures-nwa.org.

Daytime Woman Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked — Knitting and crocheting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation — “We the People” with Donna Hutchison, school programs museum educator, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Thursday Reception — For the “Robert Ross Retrospective A-Z,” 5-8:30 p.m., Art Ventures at 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

Cocktail Tour — It’s Lit!, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

May 6 (Friday)

Featured Artisan — Just for Pearls, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 6-7, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nature Journaling — 1 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. arkansasstateparks.com.

Friday Date Night — Pottery Wheel, 4-6 p.m. every Friday in May, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48. communitycreativecenter.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

May 7 (Saturday)

“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Super Saturday — Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Basics of Comic Storytelling — With John Lucas, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Friends of the Library Mostly Fiction Used Book Sale — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7 & 1-5 p.m. May 8, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Historic Cemetery Tour — Hosted by the Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15-$25. Call 855-2335 for reservations.

Battlefield Tour — 3 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. arkansasstateparks.com.

Saturday Date Night — Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Saturday in May, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48. communitycreativecenter.org.

__

May 9 (Monday)

Auditions — For Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

__

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, trollhead nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Welcoming Baby” — Through June 4, Hawkins House at Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“Creative Minds in the Ozarks” — Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com