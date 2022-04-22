8 Days a Week

April 22 (Friday)

DIY Herb Garden — All day, Fort Smith Public Library Miller Branch. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Matinee — “Phaedra,” a 1962 drama with Anthony Perkins, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Fun — Earth Day, 6-8 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Earth Day Concert — With Ensemble HanSori, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fayetteville Film Fest — Arkansas filmmakers, 7 p.m., Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

“Puffs” — “Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” presented by the Young Actors Guild, 7 p.m. April 22, 2 & 7 p.m. April 23, 2 p.m. April 24, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10. weareyag.com.

“Charlotte’s Web” — Presented by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. April 22, 2 & 7 p.m. April 23 at St. Boniface auditorium, 201 N. 19th St. in Fort Smith. $10-$15. 434-2020 or csafortsmith.org.

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through May 8, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

The Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA is hosting an art exhibition that includes works by Darlene McVay, Corrinnia Briggs, Leslie Perryman and Jim Wallace. Artwork may be viewed 24 hours a day through the bank’s storefront windows, and additional art may be seen during working hours in the bank’s interior. The exhibition will remain on view through mid-July. The bank will host a reception to honor the exhibiting artists from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 28. The First National Bank of NWA is located at 402 S.W. A St. in Bentonville. For information, contact bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net. (Courtesy Images)

April 23 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — J’Aaron Merchant Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Crochet Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Discover the Grounds — Lichens With Sarah Hearn, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Turkey & The Wolf Pop-Up — Food from New Orleans’ Irish Channel neighborhood, 11 a.m. until sold out, Arvest Bank Courtyard at the Momentary in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Studio Demo — Nicholas Hobbs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — “Timeless Treasures: Native Plants of Arkansas,” 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds Workshop — Lichen Collages With Sarah Hearn, 1-3 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Multilingual Story Time — “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” 4:30 & 6 p.m. on the Bentonville square. Hosted by the Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Book Signing — With Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz (Tewa/Xicana), author of the best-selling book “Earth Medicines,” 4:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at monah.us.

“Romeo + Juliet” — Presented by Arts One Presents, 7 p.m. April 23, 2 p.m. April 24, Likewise, an historic building and multi-use space, at 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. $20. artsonepresents.org.

__

April 24 (Sunday)

Earth Day — 1-5 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. $5-$10. Register at www.bgozarks.org/earth-day-festival.

Landmark Lessons — A new program featuring paintings by John Bell Jr., and discussions of the history they depict, beginning with his “Marshals Series,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Opera in the Ozarks Alumni Concert — With Grammy winning tenor David Adams and Rose Kearin, 2017 OiO veteran, 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 195 Huntsville Road, Eureka Springs. $20. 253-8595 or opera.org.

__

April 25 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 26 (Tuesday)

True Lit — An Evening With Meg Medina, 5 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “In the Woods” by Tana French, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story” — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 27 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening With … — A conversation and film screening with Alice Walton, Aggie Gund, Darren Walker and Catherine Gund, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 28 (Thursday)

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Educator Speaker Series — Susie Lee and Geshe Thupten Dorjee, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Companion Planting — Native plants for vegetable gardens, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Visiting Artist Showcase — Matt Magerkurth, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $16-$28. waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 29 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — With Kinya Christian, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Peter Pan” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. April 29; 2 p.m. April 30, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. 785-0152 or waballet.org.

Film Development Conference — Hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society, April 29-30, Thaden School in Bentonville. $75-$100. acs.eventive.org.

__

April 30 (Saturday)

A Morning with Keith O’Brien — A special book club meet & greet with Keith O’Brien, author of “Paradise Falls,” 10 a.m. & 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Inspyral Circus, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Talk — Wa Kuk Wa Jimor/Canoe of One Community, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Majestic Mahler — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Sold out. Wait list info at 443-5600.

__

On Show

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.