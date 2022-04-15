Five Minutes, Five Questions: Anthony Ball, Music Moves April 15, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

A two-day event celebrating the contribution of Black culture is set for April 15-16 at The Jones Center in Springdale. The Arkansas Black Music Expo is presented by Music Moves, and Anthony Ball, the organization’s vice president and program directors, answered these questions for What’s Up! ahead of the family-friendly music event.

Q. Can you tell us a little bit about your organization, Music Moves?

A. Music Moves is a Fayetteville-based nonprofit committed to educating and engaging the community by making high-quality performances of Black/African American music accessible to everyone. We partner with local organizations to bring live concerts to the community throughout the year and have recently produced and distributed curriculum showcasing Black cultural influence in the arts to music teachers in Northwest Arkansas.

BAANG performs Feb. 15 for students and staff during a Black History Month celebration at the ALLPS School of Innovation in Fayetteville. The local hip-hop artist will appear April 16 as part of the Arkansas Black Music Expo at The Jones Center in Springdale. (File Photo/J.T. Wampler)

Q. How did the concept for the Black Music Expo come about?

A. Music Moves wanted to provide an opportunity to celebrate and share Black music, art and culture with Northwest Arkansas. We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response as we have shared details, and we know that the Arkansas Black Music Expo is something our community wants!

Q. What events and music are planned for the expo?

A. The Arkansas Black Music Expo will feature special musical performances by Grammy nominees Carl Thomas and Kirk Whalum, the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Marching Band, and additional regional artists scheduled throughout the event. Attractions for children and food trucks will also be on site.

The event kicks off with performances by the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Marching Band at 5 p.m.; Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion at 6:30 p.m.; Grammy nominee Carl Thomas at 8 p.m.; and smooth jazz bassist Michael Fields Jr. at 9:30 p.m.

Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum will perform at Saturday afternoon as part of the Arkansas Black Music Expo hosted by Music Moves a local organization with a mission “to make Black music accessible to students and to our communities through performance and education.” (File photo/AP)

On April 16, the Expo continues with performances by the St. James Missionary Baptist Mass Choir at 11 a.m.; Funk Factory at noon; HipHop Cypher featuring DJ D. Sewell, BAANG, Spida, Big Lowe, and BabeeDee Hollywood at 1:30 p.m.; Zion Travelers at 2:40 p.m.; Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum at 4:10 p.m.; and a DJ show finale at 5:10 p.m.

Food trucks will be serving throughout the event. Additional activities include a drum-making workshop hosted by Music Moves to encourage children to explore music in simple ways. The Springdale Police and Fire Department will host a Kids’ Corner and there will be inflatables and other family attractions open to entertain children on site.

Q. How big will this event be?

A. We are expecting at least 2,000 people to attend.

Q. How can people find more information on this event?

A. Visit Music Moves online at www.musicmovesar.com or www.facebook.com/musicmovesar

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Carl Thomas will perform at the Arkansas Black Music Expo on April 15, the first day of the two-day event celebrating Black/African American culture. Food trucks, a drum-making workshop, inflatables and more activities will also be available during the family-friendly weekend. (File Photo/The Associated Press)

FAQ

Arkansas Black Music Expo

WHEN — April 15-16

WHERE — The Jones Center in Springdale

COST — Free

INFO — www.musicmovesar.com