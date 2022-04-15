8 Days a Week



April 15 (Friday)

Spring Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Bentonville Library, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15-16, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Laura Ingalls Wilder: Voice of the Prairie’ — Presented by Arts Live, 6:30 p.m. April 15; 2 & 6:30 p.m. April 16; 6:30 p.m. April 21-22; 2 & 6:30 p.m. April 23; 2 p.m April 24, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

“Clue” — Presented by Van Buren High thespians, 7 p.m. April 15-16, VBHS Theatre. Free; donations welcome. Email vanburentheatreboosterclub@gmail.com.

“Mariposa/Butterfly” — Two neighbors live side by side in Texas, where a low fence separates their gardens, but much more divides them from one another, 7 p.m. April 15; 3 & 7 p.m. April 16, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org.

The Great Passion Play — 7:30 p.m. April 15-16, 935 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs. $15-$30. greatpassionplay.org.

“Ride the Cyclone” — What happens when a carnival fortune teller gives you one more chance at life, 2 p.m. April 10; 7:30 p.m. April 13-16; 2 p.m. April 17, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required. uark.universitytickets.com.

__

“The Miss Firecracker Contest” — A Southern comedy about learning to be yourself and not letting others define you, 7 p.m. April 21-22, 2 p.m. April 23-24, Fayetteville High School Performing Arts Center. $8-$10. fhsdrama.net.

April 16 (Saturday)

Battle of Fayetteville — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Super Saturday — Afrique Aya, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Gallery Talk — With Julie Alpert, 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear Our Voices — With Yup’ik artist Chuna McIntyre from Eek, in Southwest Alaska, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville via YouTube in the MONAH Great Room. Free. monah.us.

Cemetery Driving Tour — 12:30 p.m., starts from Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15-$25. Reservations at 855-2335.

Paper Collage Workshop — With Julie Alpert, 1 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Man With a Movie Camera” — Hosted by Cinema of the Ozarks with live accompaniment by Montopolis, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. arkansaspublictheatre.org, cinemaozk.org.

“JoyUS justUS” — Dance performance by Contra Tiempo, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 17 (Sunday)

Easter Brunch — 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 18 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books On Main Book Club — “Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

April 19 (Tuesday)

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

April 20 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Write Now — 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 21 (Thursday)

We’re Hooked! — A knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk — Larissa Randall in “The Light Fantastic,” 1 p.m., Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening & Conversation — “America’s Forests With Chuck Leavell,” 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m. April 21-22, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Poetry Happy Hour — With novelist Lisa Braxton; poet Cheri White; and poet Ramon Laval, 5:30 p.m., Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs. Hosted by Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow. writerscolony.org.

Cocktail Tour — Families of the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Blues at FPL — With Donna Herula Trio & Brick Fields, 6:30 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Presented by KUAF. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 22 (Friday)

DIY Herb Garden — All day, Fort Smith Public Library Miller Branch. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Fun — Eartyh Day, 6-8 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Earth Day Concert — With Ensemble HanSori, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Puffs” — “Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” presented by the Young Actors Guild, 7 p.m. April 22, 2 & 7 p.m. April 23, 2 p.m. April 24, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10. weareyag.com.

__

April 23 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — J’Aaron Merchant Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Crochet Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Discover the Grounds — Lichens With Sarah Hearn, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Turkey & The Wolf Pop-Up — Food from New Orleans’ Irish Channel neighborhood, 11 a.m. until sold out, Arvest Bank Courtyard at the Momentary in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Studio Demo — Nicholas Hobbs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — “Timeless Treasures: Native Plants of Arkansas,” 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds Workshop — Lichen Collages With Sarah Hearn, 1-3 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 24 (Sunday)

Landmark Lessons — A new program featuring paintings by John Bell Jr., and discussions of the history they depict, beginning with his “Marshals Series,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Opera in the Ozarks Alumni Concert — With Grammy winning tenor David Adams and Rose Kearin, 2017 OiO veteran, 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 195 Hunstville Road, Eureka Springs. $20. 253-8595 or opera.org.

__

On Show

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com