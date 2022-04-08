8 Days a Week

April 8 (Friday)

Ozark Mountain UFO Conference — Through April 10, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $20-$150. ozarkufoconference.com.

Vintage Market Days — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8-9; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 10, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $10 good for all three days; children 12 and younger free. vintagemarketdays.com/market/nw-arkansas/.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Featured Artisan — Leana Fischer of May We Fly, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 8-9, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drink & Draw — With Stacey Bee, 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Mariposa/Butterfly” — Two neighbors live side by side in Texas, where a low fence separates their gardens, but much more divides them from one another, 7 p.m. April 8; 3 & 7 p.m. April 9; 7 p.m. April 15; 3 & 7 p.m. April 16, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org.

“Love Letters” — With Terry Vaughan & Tim Gilster, 7:30 p.m. April 8-9, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail. Free. Email smokehouseplayers@gmail.com or call 935-4219.

“Ride the Cyclone” — What happens when a carnival fortune teller gives you one more chance at life, 7:30 p.m. April 8-9; 2 p.m. April 10; 7:30 p.m. April 13-16; 2 p.m. April 17, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required. uark.universitytickets.com.

Victory Film Series — “The Princess Bride,” 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Also scheduled are “Steel Magnolias,” April 9; “Man With a Movie Camera,” April 16; and “Rad,” April 30. $10 and up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

April 9 (Saturday)

Farmers Market — With Better Homes & Gardens and the Easter Bunny, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org/event/fm.

Super Saturday — With Ms. Jessica, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Crochet Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — With Shabana Kauser, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dining in the Dark — A culinary fundraiser, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $100. faylib.org.

VoiceJam Competition — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $19 & up. waltonartscenter.org or 443-5600.

April 10 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Sound Bath with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Check for wait list at themomentary.org.

April 11 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Wicked Designs” by Lauren Smith, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

UA Chamber Violin & Viola Recital — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jazz & The Civil Rights Movement — With Galen Abdur-Razzaq, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

April 12 (Tuesday)

Sassy Sewers — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library Dallas Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bella Vista Paper Crafters — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library and via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — The Sisters Brothers” by Patrick DeWitt, 6 p.m., hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

April 13 (Wednesday)

Village Lake Writers & Poets — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 14 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art In Conversation — John Biggers and Theodore Roszak, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

And the Author Is … Book Club — Featuring books by Lisa Jewell, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

“The Office of Possible Projects” — An “office party” reception for the installation by Juliette Walker, 5-7 p.m., former computer lab on the fourth floor of the Fayetteville Public Library. www.officeofpossibleprojects.info.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m. April 14 & 15, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Modern Music, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Decoding the Mysteries of Cats — With Stephen Quandt, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit — Distinguished Reader Maggie Smith, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

April 15 (Friday)

Spring Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Bentonville Library, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15-16, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 16 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Afrique Aya, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Gallery Talk — With Julie Alpert, 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation & Art — South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paper Collage Workshop — With Julie Alpert, 1 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

