8 Days a Week

March 4 (Friday)

Grand Lake Boat & Sport Show — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 4; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 5; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 6, Grove Civic Center in Grove, Okla. $5. grandlakeboatshow.com.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Rogers Short Film Festival — Doors open at 3 p.m., continues through March 6, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $15-$90. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

Adult Workshop — Crystal Terrariums, 5-8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 5 (Saturday)

Friends Book Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5 & 1-5 p.m. March 6, Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Read with the Razorbacks, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Workshop — Make a Gnome with Paula Hayes, 10 a.m.-noon, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Talk — With Caddo/Winnebago artist Dolores Purdy, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Zoom. Free. Register at monah.us.

Roundtable Conversation — “Cross Pollination, Art & Ecology,” 2 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Hangout — Crystal Terrariums with Paula Hayes, 4:30-6 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Classical Masters” — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., Arcbest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. 452-7575 or fortsmithsymphony.org.

Clark Gibson Quintet — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$53. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

March 6 (Sunday)

Family Day — All Bentonville Reads with “Charlotte’s Web”-inspired games, outdoor activities, art projects & more, noon-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — With artist Paula Hayes, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Heartfulness Meditation — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

March 7 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — “Cross Pollination” with Paula Hayes, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series — “Ozark Moonshine: A History,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free; presented by Shiloh Museum. bvpl.org.

Mayor’s Book Club — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Mexican Gothic,” 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

March 8 (Tuesday)

First Edition Book Club — “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library and via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“Josie & Grace” — A production that explores the life of Josephine Baker and her friendship with Grace Kelly, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20. 575-5387, faulkner.uark.edu, uark.universitytickets.com.

“Tiger Style!” — “How to define success and how it’s different from our parents’ version,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through April 3, in person and streaming through TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$28. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

March 9 (Wednesday)

Mayor’s Book Club — 9 a.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 10 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Vapors” by David Hill, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Preschool Playdate — “Gems of the Ozarks,” inspired by the “Cross Pollination” exhibit, 11:30 a.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

And the Author Is … Book Club — Books by Riley Sager, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Ruth Wakefield & The History of the Chocolate Chip Cookie — 5 p.m., Teaching Kitchen at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Plein Air,” 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Music Appreciation — With visiting artist Matt Magerkurth, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Gallery Performance — Trillium Salon Series presents “In C,” 7 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 11 (Friday)

Featured Artisan — Marcus Lewis, creator of handpainted fashion, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 11-12, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Preview — “The Dirty South,” 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for museum members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teacher Preview Night — “The Dirty South,” 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Members Mingle — “The Dirty South,” 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Lecture — “The Dirty South,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 12 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Crochet Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m. March 12-13, Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Casablanca” — By NWA Audio Theatre, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tween Studio Squad — Terrariums, 4 p.m., Durand Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for ages 11-13. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

“Extra/Ordinary” — Artwork by Jo Stealey, through March 11; gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, Windgate Art & Design Gallery, 5210 Kinkead Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/UAFSWindgateGallery; jostealey.com.

“Reflections of the Black Experience” — Through March 12, Into+View Gallery, 300 N. Second St., Suite A, in Rogers. Free; artwork is for sale. www.intoviewgallery.com.

“Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” — This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings “The Gems of Brazil” (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Our Favorite Things” — An exhibit of seldom-seen museum treasures, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through March 26, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154; rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“In Some Form or Fashion” — Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

“Yesterday Once More” — Photographs by Aaron R. Turner, through April 3, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

