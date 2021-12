8 Days a Week

Dec. 3 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Homeschool Friday Fun — Creating Keepsakes for ages 5-7, 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 & 17, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Afterschool Art — Creating Keepsakes for ages 5-7, 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 & 17, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” — 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday- Saturday, through Dec. 5, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477.

“Marie and Rosetta” — 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Dec. 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — Based on the book by Roald Dahl, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 4; 2 p.m. Dec. 5, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$102. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org; charlieontour.com.

__

Dec. 4 (Saturday)

Writing Family History — 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Celebrate Hanukkah with Temple Shalom, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Holiday Open House — With tours of the Hawkins House decorated for a patriotic Christmas, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org. Tours of the Hawkins House continue Dec. 4-31. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.

“Memories of Afghanistan” — With UA student Farid Noori, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — With Markeith Woods, Ziba Rajabi and Lakisha Bradley, plus music by Papa Rap and storytelling, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club Jeffery Center in Fort Smith. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“It’s Christmastime” — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. 452-7575 or fortsmithsymphony.org.

__

Dec. 5 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Concert — With Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org

__

Dec. 6 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga & Art — 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

UA Chamber Ensemble — 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Family Movie — “Coco,” 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Willard & Pat Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 7 (Tuesday)

Book Talk — “Dancing in the Mosque: An Afghan Mother’s Letter to Her Son” by Homiera Qaderi, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Family Movie — “Coco,” 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 8 (Wednesday)

VariYoga — With Andrea Fournet, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindful Meditation — 11:15 a.m., Art & Movement Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 9 (Thursday)

Preschool Playdate — Squiggles and Wiggles, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With artists of the day MacKenzie Turner & Trinity Kai, 3-5 p.m., with music by Craig Colorusso, 4-6 p.m., West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art On Tap — With the Tyson Scholars, 4:30-6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 10 (Friday)

Featured Artisans — Flying Pig Guitars, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With artists of the day Tay Butler & Junli Song, 3-5 p.m., West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drink & Draw — With artist Melissa Wilkinson, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 11 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Christmas Concert with Troy Schremmer, 10 a.m. Dec. 11, Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.Troy Schremmer (right), early childhood music and movement teacher at The New School in Fayetteville, plays music and sings Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, with a little help from Sydney Johnson, 7, (left) and her sister, Tori Johnson, 4, during a holiday open house at Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital in Springdale. The event featured live entertainment, food, story time and a visit from Santa Claus.

Super Saturday — Christmas Concert with Troy Schremmer, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Inverse Performance Art Symposium — With solo and group performances by the 2021 artist cohort, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 11 & 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 12, The Momentary in Bentonville. $20. themomentary.org.

Discover the Grounds — Hummingbirds 101 with Robert Wiedenmann, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With artist of the day Markeith Woods, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., plus a pop-up musical performance by Papa Rap and storytelling, West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Gems of Brazil” with Robert Wiedenmann, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 2-3:30 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Join the wait list at faylib.org.

Adult Workshop — Japanese Stab Bookbinding with Sarah Hearn, 2-5 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Squad — Punch Needle Embroidery, 4-5:30 p.m., Durand Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 12 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Harvesting Harmony with Sunny & Bex, 10 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com