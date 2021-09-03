8 Days a Week



Sept. 3 (Friday)

“September 11, 2001” — “The Day That Changed the World,” an educational exhibit, daily through Sept. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening — “Molto Bella,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

I Love The ’60s Trivia — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Sept. 4 (Saturday)

Downtown Junk Fest — With rustic, vintage, farmhouse, salvaged and antique merchandise, Sept. 4-5, Main Street in Van Buren. With live music, food trucks & more. 262-6027.

Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4-5-6, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. Hosted by the Prairie Grove Lions Club. prairiegrovelions@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/PGCLF/

Shiloh Museum — Now open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 5 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Be An Original Community Art — Sept. 5-12, pick up a blank canvas, create your Halloween themed art and return it by Oct. 1 for display, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

Sept. 6 (Monday)

Labor Day

__

Sept. 7 (Tuesday)

Take & Make Crafts — Roald Dahl, Fort Smith Library Miller Branch. 646-3945, fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Sept. 8 (Wednesday)

Take Home Murder Mystery — Murder at the Zoo, Fort Smith Main Library. While supplies last. 783-0229, fortsmithlibrary.org.

Words in the Garden — With Nikki Hanna, an award-winning author and writing coach from Tulsa, and Eureka Springs novelist Ruth Mitchell, 4:30 p.m., Eureka Springs Carnegie Library Garden. Hosted by Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow. Free. writerscolony.org.

Priceless Night — Pay as you can, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Tickets required at amazeum.org.

Native Plants & Phytoremediation — With Eric Fusilier, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Write Now — Poet Steve Bellin-Oka, 6:30 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; registration required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Antique Autos in the Ozarks — Celebrating 50 years with a sunset cruise through Carroll County, poker run through Berryville, a parade through Eureka Springs, a 9/11 tribute in Holiday Island & more, Sept. 9-12, Eureka Springs. AntiqueAutoFest.com.

Sept. 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “March” by John Lewis & Andrew Aydin, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Preschool Play Date — Faces & Places, including a performance by Shaky Bugs, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Performance — Poet Steve Bellin-Oka, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

English For Your Day to Day — Hosted by Ozark Literacy Council, 4-6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Intro to Yoga — With Rachel Ingenthron, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art on the Bricks — “Fall in Love With Arkansas Art,” 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. www.artonthebricks.com.

Opening Reception — Artists of Northwest Arkansas September Membership Show, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Exhibit on show through Oct. 1. artistsnwarkansas.com/september-membership-show/.

__

Sept. 10 (Friday)

Orchestral Brilliance — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. Concert tickets include two free drinks at the Bakery District After-Party as well as the link to the live video streamed version of the concert. Streaming only tickets are not available due to music licensing restrictions. 452-7575, fortsmithsymphony.org.

__

Sept. 11 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Cowboy Music with Marshall Mitchell, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 12 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Icon Painting with Ray Parker, 1-5 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Coach Blackie Bond: Rogers High School Football Legend” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Sept. 25, Rogers Historical Museum at the Hailey Building, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Crystal Bridges at 10” — A celebration of the museum’s first decade, through Sept. 26, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Intimate Immensity” — Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, through Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

“BRAIN TO BRAIN PAPER PLANE” — Through Nov. 8, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. factoryobscura.com/news/downtown-springdale.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

North Forest Lights — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $7-$22; kids 6 and younger free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.