8 Days a Week



Aug. 27 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Poker Run Bike Event — Starts at 1 p.m. at Mama Bear Trails, in front of 8th Street Market in Bentonville. This year’s ride supports SpeakUp About Drugs. Register at 273-2841.

Art Night Out — A museum-wide celebration of 10 years, 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Primating” — A romantic comedy by Jennifer Vanderbes centering on a primatologist, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Aug. 29, Arkansas Repertory Theatre at Civitan Pavilion at the Little Rock Zoo. $45. 501-378-0405 or TheRep.org.

“American Mariachi” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday, through Aug. 29, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. theatre2.org.

__

Aug. 28 (Saturday)

Fayetteville Farmers’ Market — 7 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Fayetteville square. Free. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Bentonville Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Rogers Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Railyard Park in Rogers. Free. visitrogersarkansas.com.

Duck Day 2021 — Family Fun Festival, a benefit for the Family Resource Center, 10 a.m., Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith. 782-7837 or thestepsinc.org.

Eco Art Workshop — Students will learn about eco art and natural pigments by foraging native plants, testing for color, and making eco prints, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Non-Fiction Book Sale — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. Most paperbacks are 50 cents and most hardback books are $1. Sale continues Aug. 29-30. 783-0229 or www.fortsmithlibrary.org.

Shiloh Museum — Now open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — Reading with Jane Blunschi, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Night — Clay Sculptures, 4-6 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Ages 8 & older. $25 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

__

Aug. 29 (Sunday)

Cars & Coffee — 9 a.m., Sweet Bay Coffee Co., 3400 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. fortsmith.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bella Vista Men’s Chorus In Concert — Featuring medleys of “Old Time Religion” and “Fly Away,” plus “Me and My Gal,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” a big band medley & more, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. Free. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

__

Aug. 30 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 31 (Tuesday)

__

Sept. 1 (Wednesday)

“September 11, 2001” — “The Day That Changed the World,” an educational exhibit, daily through Sept. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Adult Book Club — “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co., 1550 E. Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Priceless Night — Pay as you can, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Tickets required at amazeum.org.

__

Sept. 2 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

English For Your Day to Day — Hosted by Ozark Literacy Council, 4-6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 3 (Friday)

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening — “Molto Bella,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

I Love The ’60s Trivia — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Sept. 4 (Saturday)

Downtown Junk Fest — With rustic, vintage, farmhouse, salvaged and antique merchandise, Sept. 4-5, Main Street in Van Buren. With live music, food trucks & more. 262-6027.

Shiloh Museum — Now open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 5 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 6 (Monday)

Labor Day

_______

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

“Gone But Not Forgotten: Eureka Icons” — Until Aug. 24, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Coach Blackie Bond: Rogers High School Football Legend” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Sept. 25, Rogers Historical Museum at the Hailey Building, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Crystal Bridges at 10” — A celebration of the museum’s first decade, through Sept. 26, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Intimate Immensity” — Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com