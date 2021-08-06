Arkansas Public Theatre cancels final week of shows August 6, 2021

Cast member tests positive for covid-19

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

Arkansas Public Theatre has canceled the last four performances of its summer repertory shows, “Inherit the Wind” and “Our Town.”

A cast member was feeling ill, explained Ed McClure, APT Artistic Director and director of “Our Town,” and “out of an abundance of caution,” was tested for covid-19, even though she was fully vaccinated. McClure, in consultation with Executive Director Joseph Farmer, Board Chairman Kris Isham and “Inherit the Wind” director Brenda Nemec, made the decision the morning of Aug. 3 to cancel the rest of the run when that test came back positive.

“While we tried to imagine a way to continue performances, the safety and health of all of our APT volunteers and our audiences is paramount,” McClure said. “We just can’t put people at risk.”

McClure said he was grateful the cast member was fully vaccinated, and “while she’ll feel sick for a couple of days, she won’t end up dying. So, dang it, people, get vaccinated! Please!”

Ticketholders for this weekend’s shows will be contacted by APT, McClure said.