8 Days a Week

Aug. 6 (Friday)

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales — Aug. 6-7, all over Eureka Springs. Maps at Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce, 44 Kingshighway. 253-8737.

Bentonville Film Festival — LGBTQIA+ Stories Showcase, 10 a.m., White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Trivia — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“Africanized” — With YouTube sensation Alex Boye, 8 p.m. Aug. 6; 2 p.m. Aug. 7; 8 p.m. Aug. 10-11. Dutton Family Theater in Branson. $12-$43. 417-332-2772 or www.theduttons.com/tickets.

Art Trail at Night — With music, food, artmaking and more, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 7 (Saturday)

Elkfest — Car show, vendor fair, silent auction, music, history project, food, inflatables & kids’ activities, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Bunch Park, Elkins Community Center & Elkins Public Library, with a screening of “Around the World in 80 Days” at 8:30 p.m. in Bunch Park. Proceeds benefit the Elkins Shop with a Cop program. elkinsar.org.

Bentonville Film Festival — Competition Shorts Block 1, 10 a.m., White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

Bentonville Film Festival — Competition Shorts Block 3, 10 a.m., Walmart World Room at The Walmart Museum. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

Author Story Time — With Jessica Thompson, author of “That’s Not What Bears Say,” 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bentonville Film Festival — Competition Shorts Block 2, 1 p.m., White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

Bentonville Film Festival — Competition Shorts Block 4, 1 p.m., Walmart World Room at The Walmart Museum. $15. bentonvillefilm.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 8 (Sunday)

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m. Aug. 9, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — COLLAGESHOP with Tay Butler, 1-3 p.m., Durand Room at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — A Conversation with Sidney Thompson, author of The Bass Reeves Trilogy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Aug. 9 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “March Trilogy,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation & Mindfulness — 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Aug. 10 (Tuesday)

Books & Brews — “On Writing” by Stephen King, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Aug. 11 (Wednesday)

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Origami for Everyone — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via YouTube. Pick up free kits at Miller Branch Library. 646-3945.

Aug. 12 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Kindred” by Octavia Butler, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga in the Glade — 6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Aug. 13 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 14 (Saturday)

Ruff Ruff Read — With Poe, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Free Comic Book Day — 1- a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Beyond Names & Dates — Filling in the Stories of Our Female Ancestors, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Aug. 15 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

2021 Small Works on Paper — Including art by Taylor Dolan of Fayetteville, Kinya Christian of Springdale, Diana Michelle of West Fork, Eloa Jane Pereira of Fayetteville and Kendall Schulz of Bentonville, through Aug. 12, Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart. Free. 870-673-1781.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Intimate Immensity” — Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com