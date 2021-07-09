8 Days a Week



July 9 (Friday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer of Spielberg — “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 8 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 10 (Saturday)

Firefly Fling — With butterfly stilt walkers from Arkansas Circus Arts, garden fairies, giant bubbles, fairy house building and more, 9 a.m.-noon and again 7-10 p.m. with live music, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$15 for each timed event. 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Fantastical Critters from Ozark Folklore” — With Susan Young, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Native Plants and Phytoremediation — With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Story as Memorial — Writing to Remember, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“Local Color Radio Hour” — A benefit for the Fort Smith Museum of History, 7 p.m., Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Amphitheater in downtown Fort Smith. $5-$15. 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Lucia di Lammermoor,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 11 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cendrillon,” 3 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Magic Flute,” 8 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 12 (Monday)

Book Talk — “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Art & Movement Meeting Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meditation & Mindfulness — 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Auditions — For “Clue,” 7 p.m., Fort Smith Little Theatre at 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. Show dates are Sept. 23-26, 29-30 and Oct. 1-2. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

July 13 (Tuesday)

First Edition Book Club — “Blackwood” by Michael Farris Smith, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Magic Flute,” 8 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 14 (Wednesday)

“Words From the Garden” — With Khem Aryal, fiction writer, editor, and a teacher of writing at Arkansas State and Eureka Springs poet, songwriter, and musical screenplay writer, Alisa Amor, 4:30 p.m., Carnegie Library Garden in Eureka Springs. Hosted by the library and the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow. Free. writerscolony.org.

Natural State Criterium Series — Bike racing, 5 p.m., downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org.

Museum in the Library — Shells with the University of Arkansas Museum, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Paws on the Table — A discussion of “people foods” by Three Dog Bakery of Bentonville, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Write Now — Self-Portraits in Poetry, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cendrillon,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

“Art Is Back: A Celebration” — Including works by Carmelo Pluchino (pictured), Ruth Lawlor, Kim Schmitt Thomas, Shan Fannin, TigerSasha & more, opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. July 15, the Art Collective at 228 S. First St. in Rogers. Free. Email info@artcollectivegallery.com.

July 15 (Thursday)

“The Dog Made Me Do It” — Images of canine love in cemeteries with historian Abby Burnett, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art Is Back Reception — A celebration of reopening with works by Carmelo Pluchino, Ruth Lawlor, Kim Schmitt Thomas, Melissa Abide Griffith, Kendall Schulz, Robin Pedrero, Kent Tomlinson, Mike Salcido, Shan Fannin, TigerSasha & Michelle Lynn Davies, 6-9 p.m., The Art Collective, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. Free. artcollectivegallery.com.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Lucia di Lammermoor,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 16 (Friday)

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Fun — Pollinator Party, 6-8 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cendrillon,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Film Screening — “Honeyland,” 8 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 17 (Saturday)

Story Time — With Miss Arkansas USA, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“Gone But Not Forgotten: Eureka Icons” — An exhibit featuring the works of 13 Eureka Springs artists who had a profound influence on the development of the community as an arts destination, opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. July 15, Brews at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email John Rankine at johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Discover the Grounds — Beeswax & Flowers, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ozark Ballads — With Nikola Radan from the University of Arkansas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Filmed By Bike Film Festival — A celebration of the world’s best bike films, 5:30 p.m., Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers. Hosted by Pedal It Forward. $15. pedalitforward.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Magic Flute,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

July 18 (Sunday)

Opera in the Ozarks — “Lucia di Lammermoor,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

“Re-Emergent” — Through July 31, Fenix Arts at Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

2021 Small Works on Paper — Including art by Taylor Dolan of Fayetteville, Kinya Christian of Springdale, Diana Michelle of West Fork, Eloa Jane Pereira of Fayetteville and Kendall Schulz of Bentonville, through Aug. 12, Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart. Free. 870-673-1781.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

First National Bank of NWA Exhibition — With works by painters Adrienne Hansen, Lourdes Valverde, digital media artist Aaron Bleidt, and glass artist Suzanne Reed, opens with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 22 at 402 S.W. A St. in Bentonville. Free. Email art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Intimate Immensity” — Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com