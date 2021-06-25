8 Days a Week

June 25 (Friday)

Monster Maker — With the Amazeum, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Teen Night — Sidewalk Art, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Old Time Fiddlers Jam — With Jenee Fleenor, 6 p.m., The Apollo on Emma in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Art By The Glass — Textured Painting With Thomas Coffey, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms, Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Fun — “Wings of Life” screening, 7:30 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks — 7:30 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $7-$38. rodeooftheozarks.org.

“Straight White Men” — 8 p.m. June 24-26; 2 p.m. June 27, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

June 26 (Saturday)

Arabic Calligraphy — 10 a.m., J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Siloam Springs Heritage Festival — 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Springs Park. Free. Siloam Springs Museum Society at 524-4011 or siloamspringsmuseum.com.

Family Story Time — 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library Veranda. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Pride Parade — Noon, Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The parade will honor AIDS activist Ruth Coker Burks and Washington County Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford. Free. Start at Dickson and Northeast Avenue. nwaequality.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade — With Jenee Fleenor as grand marshal, 3 p.m., Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. rodeooftheozarks.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks — With Jenee Fleenor performing the National Anthem, 7:30 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $7-$38. rodeooftheozarks.org.

June 27 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Thousand Days: Part Two” — Final day, Rode House & Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Food Truck Rodeo — 4-7 p.m. last Sunday of every summer month, the Momentary in Bentonville. Free; food available for purchase. themomentary.org.

Freedom Fest — With food, music and bounce houses, 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Discover Church, 577 Weston St., ea Ridge. facebook.com/pearidgefreedomfest.

Jenee Fleenor & Friends in Concert — Featuring Jimmy Fortune, Mike Rogers and Barry Bales, 6:30 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

June 28 (Monday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga & Art — 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Art & Movement Meeting Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 30 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Slate Full of Victorian Tales — 2 p.m. every Wednesday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7 includes ice cream for the kids. Reservations at 783-7841.

Fabrication Lab Orientation — 4-6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Happy Hour — Cocktails With the Queens, 5 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; drinks available for purchase. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 1 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges’ Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 2 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Expanded Hours — Now open 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. Free. 855-2335, bellavistamuseum.org.

July 3 (Saturday)

OZ Kids Book & Bike Fest — Decorate your bike, enjoy stories, food, music & crafts, 8 a.m-noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Freedom Fest — With a car show at 9 a.m., entertainment at noon & fireworks at dusk, Gentry City Park. Free. Email info@gentrychamber.com.

Fourth of July Parade — 10 a.m., Sugar Creek Shopping Center in Bella Vista. Free. bellavistaneighbor.com.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fireworks — At dusk, at the Gravette High School. Free. Food trucks will be open at 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/cityofgravette.

Fireworks — 9 p.m., Loch Lomond Dam in Bella Vista. Free.bellavistaneighbor.com.

July 4 (Sunday)

An Evening at Orchards Park — With music at 7 p.m. & fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 4, Orchards Park in Bentonville. Free.visitrogersarkansas.com.

Fireworks Spectacular — With SoNA, gates open at 6 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $3-$35. amptickets.com.

Bella Vista Community Band in Concert — 7 p.m., Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. Free. Bring your own picnic. 918-688-3582.

On Show

“Soul of the Ozarks” — Paintings by Madison Woods, through June, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Interform’s Assembly — A monthlong series of community events, public performances and 13 free exhibitions at various venues in downtown Springdale, through June. Organized by new nonprofit Interform, formerly the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum and NWA Fashion Week. interform.art/assembly.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

