Music To Our Ears: Summer weather brings outdoor sounds June 11, 2021

JOCELYN MURPHY jmurphy@nwadg.com

It’s outdoor concert season. And if that statement on its own isn’t music enough to your ears, the fact that we have REAL LIVE CONCERTS to look forward to ought to be!

By summertime last year, some of our local establishments and promoters were able to offer a handful of outdoor performances and one-offs. But despite the open air and social distancing, many venues still couldn’t work around the uncertainty of all the pandemic’s effects on gathering and performing. So, even as we slowly venture back indoors as well, it’s still all the more sweet to be mentally preparing again for a real summer music season.

Take a peek below at some of the sites opening their doors — or, more aptly, gates, fields and picnic tables — once again to music lovers in Northwest Arkansas. And if you don’t see your series listed here, send that lineup and info to What’s Up! Associate Editor Jocelyn Murphy at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Gulley Park Concert Series

Gulley Park

1850 E. Township St.

June 24 — Jukeboxx

July 1 — Arkansauce

July 8 — Heath Sanders

July 15 — Mixtapes

July 22 — Trout Fishing in America

July 29 — Dandelion Heart

One of Northwest Arkansas’ favorite party bands, Jukeboxx will kick off the 25th anniversary for Fayetteville iconic Gulley Park Concert Series on June 24. The high energy, stylish group will also bring their cross-generational hits to Happy Hour at the Walmart AMP June 11 and to Rogers for the Railyard Live series July 24. (Courtesy Photo/Brandon Watts Photography)

The longstanding tradition of outdoor live music and a food truck rally returns to Fayetteville’s Gulley Park for the 25th annual summer event. The family-friendly series welcomes lounge chairs, blankets and even four-legged furry friends. All shows are on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gulley Park gazebo.

INFO — fayetteville-ar.gov

Mountain Street Stage

Fayetteville Public Library

401 W. Mountain St.

June 13 — Rae Fitzgerald

June 20 — Ben Harris

June 27 — The Odds

July 11 — The Time Burners

July 18 — Roving Gambler Band

July 25 — She’s Us

The Fayetteville Public Library 2021 summer music series kicks off with the “bending and blending” of folk, country, bluegrass, rock and pop from local trio Route 358 and continues through July. All concerts begin at 2 p.m. and are free and open to all, including kids and families. Attendance will be capped at 200, but events will also be available for viewing and replay via the FPL Livestream page at vimeo.com/faylib.

INFO — 856-7000, faylib.org

Patio Music Series

Wood Stone Craft Pizza Patio (Uptown)

3619 Mall Avenue

June 16 — Ashtyn Barbaree

June 30 — Ed Carr & Stan D’Aubin

July 14 — Matt Smith

July 28 — 3 Penny Acre

Fayetteville Roots presents a new concert series, Patio Music, on Wednesdays through July. Concerts are held every other Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and are free to attend. Tables are by reservation or on a first-come, first-served basis.

INFO — 479-287-4800, fayettevilleroots.org

Prairie Street Live

509 W. Prairie St.

Harmony-rich Fayetteville folk band Dandelion Heart will perform during the Gulley Park Concert Series July 29 and during Terrific Tuesdays at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on Aug. 17. The Americana foursome released their debut album together, “Retrospect,” Nov. 8. (Courtesy Photo)

Fayetteville trailside respite Prairie Street Live is a family- and pet-friendly outdoor community space offering yard games, a little nosh, a quick (or leisurely) drink or just a rest from the trail. Through the warmer months, it’s also an outdoor music venue that hosts both local and nationwide artists who keep the music alive in South Fayetteville, and keep Fayetteville Funky.

Dates and performers TBD. Visit website for full details.

INFO — 236-2404, prairiestreetlive.com

ROOTS HQ on the Avenue

1 E. Mountain St.

June 18 — Tré Burt, $50.

June 19 — Smokey & The Mirror, $60.

July 17 — Kaylyn Fay, $50.

July 18 — Mary Gauthier, $60.

July 30 — Darrell Scott, $80.

July 31 — Darrell Scott, $80.

Aug. 1 — Rodney Crowell, $50.

ROOTS HQ on the Avenue is an outdoor street concert series that takes place on East Avenue in downtown Fayetteville, just outside the Fayetteville Roots Fest headquarters. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and chef-curated food and bar and beverage table service are all available for purchase. Two-, three- and four-top socially distanced tables are available for ticketed reservation.

INFO — fayettevilleroots.org or email help@fayettevilleroots.org

Terrific Tuesdays

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

4703 N. Crossover Road

June 22 — Bill Dollar & Loose Change

July 13 — The Austin Farnam Quartet

Aug. 17 — Dandelion Heart

Thanks to the generosity of the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, from June through August, the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will be open and free to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays for Terrific Tuesday Nights, which includes three free concerts during the season. This family-friendly series allows the community to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings, with picnics, blankets and lawn chairs welcome. No pets, please. Glass, smoking, e-cigarettes, tents, weapons and firearms are prohibited.

INFO — 750-2620, bgozarks.org

SPRINGDALE

Live at Turnbow

The Live at Turnbow concert series at the Walter Turnbow Park will continuing bringing a blend of country, folk, bluegrass, mariachi, funk and more local and national musicians to downtown Springdale through September. (The Free Weekly/Andy Shupe)

Enjoy live music in downtown Springdale on the last Thursday of the month. Live at Turnbow brings local musicians and bands to Walter Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale, performing a blend of country, folk, bluegrass, mariachi, funk and more through September. Grab a bite or sip in the Outdoor Dining District and enjoy the tunes. The live music begins at 6:30 p.m. and all concerts are free and open to the public.

Dates:

June 24

July 29

August 26

September 30

Performers TBD.

INFO — downtownspringdale.org

—-

ROGERS

Railyard Live

Butterfield Stage

101 E. Cherry St.

June 11 — La Fiesta

June 12 — Funk Factory

June 18 — Playdead

June 19 — Grady Spencer & The Work, with Jon Bailey

June 25 — Vincent Neil Emerson

June 26 — 412 West

July 2 — The Irie Lions

July 3 — Akeem Kemp Band

July 9 — Members Only

July 10 — Thanks For Nothing, with Jon Dooly

July 16 — The Texas Gentlemen

July 17 — 3 p.m., The Uncrowned Kings

July 23 — Carson Jeffrey

July 24 — Jukeboxx

July 30 — Fayetteville Jazz Collective

July 31 — Sweet Crude

As part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Rogers, the City of Rogers is unveiling the lineup for the Railyard Live concert series, which debuted June 5 and continues through the fall. More dates TBA soon. This series will be held on the new Butterfield Stage.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m., except where noted. General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a spot and show proof of registration upon entry. Table reservations are available for $20-$25. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome.

INFO — railyardlive.com.

Happy Hours at the Walmart AMP

Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

5079 W. Northgate Rd.

June 11 — Jukeboxx with Ashtyn Barbaree

June 12 — The Royale with TJ Scarlett

June 18 — Funk Factory with Neon Flight Duo

June 19 — The Juice with TJ Scarlett

Happy Hours at the Walmart AMP will continue through June before full-scale concerts return to the venue near the end of the month. The free series sees local and regional names performing on the AMP’s new Choctaw Plaza at the top of the lawn. Food and drinks available for purchase and a limited number of tables can be reserved for $25-$35. All concerts begin at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from AMP Happy Hours support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.

INFO — 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org/amp

—-

BENTONVILLE

Forest Concert Series

Crystal Bridges Museum

600 Museum Way

June 12 — Pride Celebration with Dazz & Brie, with True Lions. In collaboration with NWA Equality.

June 19 — The Sounds of Freedom feat. DeeDee Jones and Spud Howard, with Eldredge Jackson. In collaboration with Music Moves.

June 26 — Trout Fishing in America, with Still on the Hill

July 10 — Sons of Brasil, with Los Veleros. In collaboration with Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society.

July 17 — Mr. Sipp, with Brick Fields

July 24 — Ley Line, with Voces Divinas. In partnership with the House of Songs.

July 31 — Dylan Earl, with Jonathan Terrell. In partnership with House of Songs.

The concert series at Crystal Bridges returns to bring together national and local acts in the North Forest from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, as is dancing under the trees. A food truck and cash bar will be available throughout the night, as well as artmaking activities. $12 ($10/members). Though tickets for youth ages 18 and under are free, a printed ticket is required for entry. Reserve these tickets online or with Guest Services.

Visitors can also upgrade their concert-going experience by reserving an all-inclusive VIP Forest Concert Globe. $89/person, 4-8 people.

INFO — 418-5700, crystalbridges.org

__

Coming Soon

Chamber Music on the Mountain

Creative Spaces NWA at Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville will debut a new summer music festival July 19-30 as part of its Chamber Music on the Mountain program. CMM is a year-round classical concert series bringing high caliber musicians to collaborate with local musicians, artists and organizations in Northwest Arkansas.

Full schedule is available at chambermusiconthemountain.org and tickets will be available soon.

__

FYI

The big kid on the block, the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, continues to pack its schedule into the fall. Programmers were able to reschedule many of the shows that were supposed to stop in Northwest Arkansas last summer. Most of those will take place this year, and a few have already been scheduled for 2022. The full schedule, at time of publication, is below.

Walmart AMP 2021 Schedule

June 25 — An Evening with Chicago

July 4 — Fireworks Spectacular with Symphony of Northwest Arkansas

July 27 — Lindsey Stirling, “The Artemis Tour”

July 28 — Phish

Aug. 7 — Lady A, “What A Song Can Do Tour”

Aug. 10 — The Black Crowes

Aug. 13 — The Avett Brothers

Aug. 14 — Alanis Morissette, 2021 World Tour

Aug, 19 — Chris Tomlin

Aug. 27 — Luke Bryan, “Proud To Be Right Here Tour”

Aug. 28 — Jim Gaffigan, “The Fun Tour”

Sept. 3 — JMBLYA, with Future, Gunna, The Kid LAROI and more

Sept. 9 — Jason Aldean, “Back in the Saddle 2021 Tour”

Sept. 17 — Brothers Osborne, “We’re Not For Everyone Tour”

Sept. 18 — Counting Crows, “Butter Miracle Tour”

Sept. 22 — Megadeth and Lamb of God

Sept. 24 — 3 Doors down, “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour”

Sept. 26 — Shinedown

Oct. 2 — Machine Gun Kelly, “Tickets to My Downfall Tour”

Oct. 3 — Thomas Rhett, “The Center Point Road Tour”

Oct. 13 — Dave Matthews Band

Oct. 19 — NEEDTOBREATHE, “Into The Mystery Tour”

Oct. 21 — Jonas Brothers, “Remember This Tour”

Oct. 22 — Dierks Bentley, “Beers on Me Tour”

Oct. 26 — Slipknot, “Knotfest Roadshow 2021”

Steely Dan — Rescheduled for June 10, 2022

Backstreet Boys — Rescheduled for June 17, 2022

Matchbox Twenty — Rescheduled for June 24, 2022

INFO — 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org/AMP