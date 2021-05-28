Young Americans Find A New ‘Place Called Home’ In Eureka Springs May 28, 2021

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

“The Young Americans will be adding another level of entertainment to our nationally renowned art and music community that we have been missing,” says Eureka Springs Mayor Butch Berry. “We can’t wait to see the first production.”

Based in Corona, Calif., the Young Americans are the traveling troupe of the Young Americans Performing Arts College. Ordinarily — with the exception of the pandemic year of 2020 — there are multiple companies on the road during the summer, and this year, one of them will spend May 28 through the end of October at Center Stage Event Center in Eureka Springs.

Ariana Grant, a Ballet Westside dancer and Rogers High School graduate, became part of the Young Americans College of Performing Arts after attending one of their outreach tours at RHS in 2009.

“The Young Americans changed my life, and I am forever grateful for the incredible experiences and memories shared during my four-plus years with the group,” Grant says. “Traveling to do music and dance outreach tours to schools in Japan and Germany were two of my favorite times I will never forget.”

“We had no idea Northwest Arkansas was such an amazing place, a perfect fit for our kids and our dinner theater show,” says Andres Luna II, the CEO of the 501(c)3 nonprofit and a former Young American himself. “Our five-month commitment, doing six shows a week, speaks to how confident we are in the future of this new beginning in ‘the Land of Opportunity.’ We are also very grateful to Center Stage Eureka for providing such an amazing venue for our performances.”

Hand in hand with the long-term commitment, the Young Americans show was also created especially for Eureka Springs. “A Place Called Home” debuts tonight.

“The talent, energy and enthusiasm of these young people and the show they are bringing to Eureka Springs will be felt throughout the Ozarks,” enthuses Mike Seals, chairman of the Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve seen their performances live a number of times over the years and always walked away amazed and inspired. What a great addition to the Northwest Arkansas music and arts ecosystem!”

FAQ

‘A Place Called Home’

WHEN — Opening night performances at 6 & 8 p.m. May 28

WHERE — Center Stage Event Venue, 132 Huntsville Road in Eureka Springs

COST — $25-$65

INFO — 1-800-6-EUREKA or eurekaspringschamber.com/young-americans