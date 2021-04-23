8 Days A Week
April 23 (Friday)
Fayetteville Jazz Festival — April 23-25, various locations in Northwest Arkansas. Events open to the public are free, but reservations are required to maintain social distancing standards. fayettevillejazzfestival.com.
Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
“Your Stories Matter” — With Leslie-Ann Murray, noon, The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow via Zoom. $25. writerscolony.org.
Chef’s Table — Spring Beauty with Chef William McCormick, 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $100. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
“Most Likely To” — “The Senior Superlative Monologues,” 10 funny and poignant monologues from Fayetteville High School seniors, 7 p.m., streaming at fhsdrama.net. $5. Email michael.thomas@g.fayar.net for more info.
“Men on Boats” — 7:30 p.m. April 23-24, 2 p.m. April 25, streaming at uark.universitytickets.com. Free.
“The Waverly Gallery” — 8 p.m. April 23-24, 2 p.m. April 25, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.
April 24 (Saturday)
Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Admission is free. bgozarks.org or 750-2620.
Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.
Stroll & Shop — A downtown Eureka Springs event, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Info at “The Heart of Eureka” on Facebook.
Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Arkansas State Chili Championship — Public tasting 12:30-4 p.m., Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 benefits Eureka Springs Historical Museum. 845-235-3073.
Fort Smith Symphony — “Classic Hits,” 5 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50; limited tickets available. 452-7575.
April 25 (Sunday)
Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Forest Fest — A pop-up Sunday cookout with live music, a scavenger hunt, yard games & more, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free, with food and drinks for sale. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Earth Day Festival — With family-friendly activities, crafts, music, games and giveaways, 1-5 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. bgozarks.org or 750-2620.
SoNA Voices — “All Alone” featuring Eman Chalshotori, 2 p.m., part of the In the Atrium series at the Walton Arts Center. Free. Reservations at sonamusic.org.
April 26 (Monday)
Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Catch ‘Em All At The Library — For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.
April 27 (Tuesday)
Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Origami for All Ages — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Sleuth or Consequences — “The Big Sleep” by Raymond Chandler, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.
April 28 ( Wednesday)
Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Trees, Shrubs & Woody Vines of Arkansas — With Jennifer Ogle and Theo Witsell, botanists and co-authors of “Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.
April 29 (Thursday)
Spanish Conversation Club — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.
Thinking, Making, Writing — “A Mini-Symposium on Indigenous Studies and Art History in the Museum, Classroom and Community,” 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
April 30 (Friday)
El día de los niños y los libros (Children’s Day) — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.
Virtual Architecture Tour —11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
May 1 (Saturday)
Tontitown Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Harry Sbanotto Park in Tontitown. Free. Email ddelille@tontitownar.gov.
What to Read Next — Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Pop-Up Book Sale — Featuring children’s fiction, fantasy, mystery, western, science fiction, etc., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the verandah at the Bentonville Public Library. Hosted by Friends of BPL. Email mlosapio@live.com.
Author Talk — “Station Lights” with Alice Pettway, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.
On Show
“Painting In and Painting Out” — Landscapes by Carol Hart, through April 30, Art Ventures at the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, 21 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org, carolchartcontemporaryart.com.
“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species (Speech Bubble)” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.
“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.
“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.
“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000 blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.
“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.