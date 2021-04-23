8 Days a Week



April 23 (Friday)

Fayetteville Jazz Festival — April 23-25, various locations in Northwest Arkansas. Events open to the public are free, but reservations are required to maintain social distancing standards. fayettevillejazzfestival.com.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Your Stories Matter” — With Leslie-Ann Murray, noon, The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow via Zoom. $25. writerscolony.org.

Chef’s Table — Spring Beauty with Chef William McCormick, 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $100. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Most Likely To” — “The Senior Superlative Monologues,” 10 funny and poignant monologues from Fayetteville High School seniors, 7 p.m., streaming at fhsdrama.net. $5. Email michael.thomas@g.fayar.net for more info.

“Men on Boats” is the first University of Arkansas Theatre production to be performed on stage since director Morgan Hicks’ production of “Heathers” was canceled mid-run last March due to the pandemic. The past year has meant students must trade stage performance experience for Zoom and streaming productions, but Hicks says they haven’t let that break their spirits. (Courtesy Photo)

“Men on Boats” — 7:30 p.m. April 23-24, 2 p.m. April 25, streaming at uark.universitytickets.com. Free.

“The Waverly Gallery” — 8 p.m. April 23-24, 2 p.m. April 25, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

April 24 (Saturday)

Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Admission is free. bgozarks.org or 750-2620.

Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Stroll & Shop — A downtown Eureka Springs event, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Info at “The Heart of Eureka” on Facebook.

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas State Chili Championship — Public tasting 12:30-4 p.m., Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 benefits Eureka Springs Historical Museum. 845-235-3073.

Fort Smith Symphony — “Classic Hits,” 5 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50; limited tickets available. 452-7575.

April 25 (Sunday)

“Murder for Two” — Starring James Taylor Odom & Brian Walters, streaming via TheatreSquared through April 25. $25-$35. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Forest Fest — A pop-up Sunday cookout with live music, a scavenger hunt, yard games & more, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free, with food and drinks for sale. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Earth Day Festival — With family-friendly activities, crafts, music, games and giveaways, 1-5 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. bgozarks.org or 750-2620.

SoNA Voices — “All Alone” featuring Eman Chalshotori, 2 p.m., part of the In the Atrium series at the Walton Arts Center. Free. Reservations at sonamusic.org.

April 26 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch ‘Em All At The Library — For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.

April 27 (Tuesday)

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Origami for All Ages — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “The Big Sleep” by Raymond Chandler, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

April 28 ( Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trees, Shrubs & Woody Vines of Arkansas — With Jennifer Ogle and Theo Witsell, botanists and co-authors of “Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

April 29 (Thursday)

Spanish Conversation Club — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Thinking, Making, Writing — “A Mini-Symposium on Indigenous Studies and Art History in the Museum, Classroom and Community,” 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 30 (Friday)

El día de los niños y los libros (Children’s Day) — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour —11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 1 (Saturday)

Tontitown Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Harry Sbanotto Park in Tontitown. Free. Email ddelille@tontitownar.gov.

What to Read Next — Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Pop-Up Book Sale — Featuring children’s fiction, fantasy, mystery, western, science fiction, etc., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the verandah at the Bentonville Public Library. Hosted by Friends of BPL. Email mlosapio@live.com.

Author Talk — “Station Lights” with Alice Pettway, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

On Show

“Painting In and Painting Out” — Landscapes by Carol Hart, through April 30, Art Ventures at the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, 21 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org, carolchartcontemporaryart.com.

“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species (Speech Bubble)” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

