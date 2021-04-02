8 Days a Week

April 2 (Friday)

MONAH Reopens — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, beginning April 2, 202 S.W. O St. in Bentonville. Admission free; timed tickets required. 273-2456 or monah.us.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Crystal Bridges, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gounod’s Petite Symphonie — Presented by SoNA, 6:30 p.m., via Facebook, YouTube and sonamusic.org. Free. 521-4166 or sonamusic.org.

Spotlight Talk — With artists Josh Faught and Diedrick Brackens, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In the Atrium — “A Carnatic Journey: Indian Classical Music” with Santhosh Ramaswamy and Kartik Balachandran, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Murder for Two” — Starring James Taylor Odom & Brian Walters, streaming via TheatreSquared through April 25. $25-$35. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” — What happens when facts and substance collide, 8 p.m. April 2-3, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

April 3 (Saturday)

Milkweed Giveaway — In cooperation with Springdale for Monarchs, Elizabeth Richardson Center and Springdale Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, drive-through in front of the Shiloh Museum on Johnson Avenue in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Earth Day For The Birds — Join Mrs. Sarah for facts about Arkansas birds and a demo on making Easter eggs for birds, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

What to Read Next — In the Garden, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Meet The Easter Bunny — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oasis of Hope Second Chance Thrift Store, 115 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers. Bring your camera! Free. Email aomaxwel@uark.edu.

Food For Life — Cooking to Combat Covid-19 with Anastasia Strokova, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Indigenous Food as Medicine — With Tewa-Xicana traditional healer Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Zoom & Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Native Tree & Plant Sale — Noon-3 p.m., Compton Gardens Greenhouse, 407 N.E. B St., Bentonville. 254-3870.

40 Years of UA Press — With Mike Bieker, director of the University of Arkansas Press, Robert Cochran, professor of English, and Jeannie Whayne, professor of history, 1 p.m., Washington County Historical Society via Zoom. Free. Link at https://bit.ly/2P9dltu.

“The Comedy of Errors” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.

In the Atrium — Alisha Pattillo Quartet, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Creativebug Connection — Crochet Plastic Bags, all month, Springdale Public Library online. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

April 4 (Sunday)

Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m. for ages 1-6, 1:15 p.m. for ages 7-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free. 877-342-9766.

_____________

April 5 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga & Art — With instructors from Yoga Story, 6 p.m., on the Frank Lloyd Wright lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Kindred” by Octavia Butler, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

_____________

April 6 (Tuesday)

Crafternoon — Rainy Hopwood & Katie Martin, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spotlight Poet — Suzanne Underwood Rhodes, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

_____________

April 7 (Wednesday)

Toddler Story Time — With Miss Caitlyn, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Book Chatter — Find your next book, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Brews — “7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

_____________

April 8 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “On Writing” by Stephen King, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Spanish Conversation Club — For adults, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Parenting Workshop Series — Baby Sign Language with Michelle Hopkins, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Film Screening — “Far East Deep South,” 7:30 p.m. followed by a panel discussion, outdoors at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

_____________

April 9 (Friday)

Animal Medicine Ways — First of a three-part series with Mark Ford (Chiricahua Apache), noon, Museum of Native American History via Zoom & Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

’70s Music Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

_____________

April 10 (Saturday)

Bentonville Farmers Market Opens — 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free admission. downtownbentonville.org/event/fm.

Budy Shute & Mark McGee Music — 9 a.m.-noon, Jammin’ Javas on the Fayetteville square. Free. Email buddyshute@yahoo.com.

Spanish/English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Pop-Up Book Sale — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the verandah at Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds — Flowering Trees and Pollinators with Crystal Bridges Horticulturalist Marina McCoy, 10:30 a.m., outdoors at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Comedy of Errors” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Gulley Park gazebo in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.

_____________

LIVE! in NWA

Chad Prather — April 2, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $39-$69. templelive.com.

Isayah’s Allstars — 6 p.m. April 2, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $8. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Jesse Dean & Left of Center — 9 p.m. April 2, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Free. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

A Carnatic Journey: Indian Classical Music — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m. April 2, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Alisha Pattillo Trio — Part of the In the Atrium series, 7 p.m. April 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free; reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Comic Alex Reymundo — 8 p.m. April 9, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$25. templelive.com.

Ronnie Milsap — April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

Tech N9ne — April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com.

Roots HQ on the Avenue — With the Del McCoury Band, April 16-17, Roots Fest south of the Fayetteville square. $120-$240. www.fayettevilleroots.org.

Cody Jinks Unplugged — 8 p.m. April 17, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $75-$200. templelive.com.

Ward Davis — April 23, The Sphinx Club at Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$60. templelive.com.

Jim Breuer — May 6-8, The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. $35. grovecomedy.com.

_____________

On Show

“Flower Power” — With art by 25 Eureka Springs artists including Zeek Taylor, Carol Peacock and Barbara Robinson, through April 13, Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email John Rankine at johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species (Speech Bubble)” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com