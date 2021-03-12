8 Days a Week



March 12 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — By NWA Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. March 12; 2 & 7 p.m. March 13, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15-$25. 443-5600.

March 13 (Saturday)

Exploring Southern Food — A discussion with Kat Robinson, Erin Rowe, Amanda Stone and moderator Heather Atripe, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Space at Your Place — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Discover The Grounds — Winter Moss with Karen Willard from the University of Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., live at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Graveyard Rambles — “Reflections on 40 Years of Exploring Ozark Cemeteries” with Susan Young, outreach coordinator for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

March 14 (Sunday)

In the Atrium — Alisa Coffey, classical harpist, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at 443-5600.

March 15 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch ‘Em All At The Library — For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

March 16 (Tuesday)

Story Time — “R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul,” 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Children’s Book Club — “Rosie Revere and the Raucous Riveters: The Questioneers Book No. 1” by Andrea Beaty, 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

March 17 (Wednesday)

Off-The-Cuff Cooking — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Toddler Story Time — With Miss Caitlyn, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Women’s History Month Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sandwiched In — “More Than Art: Fostering Community Through Collaborative Creativity” with Robin Wallis Atkinson, CEO of INTERFORM, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Zoom. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Books On Main — “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry” by Fredrik Backman, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Book Chatter — Find your next book, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Priceless Night — 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay as you are able. Register at amazeum.org.

“Murder for Two” — Starring James Taylor Odom & Brian Walters, streaming via TheatreSquared through April 25. $25-$35. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

March 18 (Thursday)

Story Time — Ms. Robin’s Favorites, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Spanish/English Story Time — With Miss Elizabeth, 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

March 19 (Friday)

Story Break — With Ms. Tiffany, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Crystal Bridges, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Art by the Glass — Photo Embroidery with Jan Dollins Waldon, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 20 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — “Plowing the Ozarks” with Washington County farmers Jared and Lindi Phillips and their team of Belgian draft horses, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Facebook and YouTube. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Food For Life — Cooking to Combat Covid with Anastasia Strokova, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Explore & Create — Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near “Maman,” Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Workshop in a Box — Roaring Bear Embroidery with Kathryn Hunter, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $36-$54. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fiction Addiction Book Club — “When No One is Watching” by Alyssa Cole, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA

Brothers in Harms Tour — 8 p.m. March 17, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $18-$22. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Randall King — With special guest Cody Hibbard, 7:30 p.m. March 18, The Majestic in Fort Smith. $12-$15. majesticfortsmith.com.

Osci — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Chris Cameron Band — 5:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $8. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Steel Woods — 7:30 p.m. March 19, The Majestic in Fort Smith. $12-$15. majesticfortsmith.com.

Ashtyn Barbaree Trio — 8:30 p.m. March 19, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Rodney Carrington — March 19-20, The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Sold out. For wait list, visit grovecomedy.com.

Midnight Wagon — With The Rumors, 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $6. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tanner Usrey — With special guest Jordan Nix, 8:30 p.m. March 20, The Majestic in Fort Smith. $10-$12. majesticfortsmith.com.

Chad Prather — April 2, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $39-$69. templelive.com.

Ronnie Milsap — April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

Tech N9ne — April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com.

Ward Davis — April 23, The Sphinx Club at Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$60. templelive.com.

Jim Breuer — May 6-8, The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. $35. grovecomedy.com.

On Show

BREWS

“Valentines: Flattery and Insults” — Traditional and humorous Valentines from the 19th and early 20th centuries, through March 27, Rogers Historical Museum. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Looking Back, Moving Forward” — Photographs by Diana Michelle, through March 28, an Art Ventures exhibit at Eclectic Kitchen, 1218 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. dianamichellefineart.com.

“Frame of Mind 2021” — With art by Oluwatobi Adewumi, Eric Andre, Mireille Gracia Belinga, Donavon Brutus, Candace Dolls, Leah Grant and more, through March 28, Art Ventures in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

“Flower Power” — With art by 25 Eureka Springs artists including Zeek Taylor, Carol Peacock and Barbara Robinson, through April 13, Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email John Rankine at johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Companion Species” — Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, “Companion Species: Speech Bubble” by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“Crafting America” — Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

“A Better Bird” — A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

