8 Days a Week

Feb. 19 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Virtual Voyage through Arkansas Black History” — Presented by the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and narrated by DJ MC Lyte and spoken word poet and rapper Malik Yusef, noon, AMLKC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Free. www.ARKingDream.org.

Fandom Friday — A staff member geeks out about books, movies or games, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and Instagram. Free for teens. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

APO in Concert — Irene Britton Smith’s Violin Sonata for Piano with Er-Gene Kahng and Nathan Carterette, 7 p.m., Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra page on Facebook. Free. arphil.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Ward Davis, 8 p.m., The Sphinx Club in Fort Smith. $60 per two-person table. fortsmith.templelive.com. POSTPONED.

Feb. 20 (Saturday)

Devil’s Den Virtual Hike — Tag along with the Shiloh Museum’s education staff for a pre-recorded virtual history hike at Devil’s Den State Park, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/ShilohMuseum/. Free. 750-8165.

Fiction Addiction — “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Feb. 21 (Sunday)

Feb. 22 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch ‘Em All At The Library — For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Boxed Book Society — “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free for teens. faylib.org.

Virtual Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 23 (Tuesday)

Preschool Story Time — With Ms. Nathalie, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Crafternoon — A bring-your-own-craft virtual gathering with Dani Ives and Amber Perrodin, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual DITry — DIY projects with Evan, the teen librarian, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and Instagram. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Sleuth Or Consequences — “The Black Ascot” by Charles Todd, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 24 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour — Black History Month, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The New Ozarks Literary Renaissance — With Steve Wiegenstein, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 25 (Thursday)

Make It In A Minute — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“The Movement That Never Was” — Conversations on anti-racism with KUAF, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and Instagram. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Spotlight Talk — “Crafting America” artist Ben Venom with Evan Pricco, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Charley Crockett acoustic set, 9 p.m., The Majestic in Fort Smith. With special guest Jesse Dean. $119.50-$179.50. majesticfortsmith.com.

Feb. 26 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

’80s Music Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Feb. 27 (Saturday)

Black History Month Story Break — “Bad News for Outlaws,” 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Spanish-English Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Workshop in a Box — Animal-Inspired Beading with Wanis Running Buffalo, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $25-$35. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Feb. 28 (Sunday)

National Science Day — With Discovery Magnets and Moon Rocks, noon-2 p.m. & 3-5 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

Coming Soon!

LIVE! in NWA — Whitey Morgan, Feb. 26, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$30. templelive.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Chad Prather, April 2, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $39-$69. templelive.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Ronnie Milsap, April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Tech N9ne, April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com.

