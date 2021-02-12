8 Days a Week

Feb. 12 (Friday)

Story Safari — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Animal Medicine Ways — With Mark Ford, noon, Museum of Native American History via Facebook and Zoom. Free. monah.us.

Fandom Friday — A staff member geeks out about books, movies or games, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and Instagram. Free for teens. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Nace Brothers, 5:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Repo’d Trailer, 8-10 p.m., JJ’s in Rogers. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Dirty Flannel Shirt, 8-10 p.m., JJ’s in Fort Smith. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Homage to The Police, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $12. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

__

Feb. 13 (Saturday)

Little Tinkers — “Lights, Camera, Play!,” 9-10:30 a.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $7 per child, $7 per adult caregiver. Register at amazeum.org.

Virtual Discover the Grounds — Great Backyard Bird Count with Jay Schneider, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Hear Our Voices” — Trickster Fox Story and Wyandot Gambling Game Story with Richard Zane Smith, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Facebook and Zoom. Free. monah.us.

Black History Month Story Time — With Northwest Arkansas Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Mixtapes, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $15. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

__

Feb. 14 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — With Megan Gotham of Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10 a.m., The Momentary via Facebook and YouTube. Free. themomentary.org.

__

Feb. 15 (Monday)

“Two Sides of the Border” — Work initiated by Tatiana Bilbao, a Mexican architect and educator, through Feb. 26, Fred and Mary Smith Exhibition Gallery in Vol Walker Hall on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. fayjones.uark.edu.

Partners In Play — Designed especially for children ages 6 and younger to explore, play, and discover with their adult caregiver, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Included in $10 cost of admission. amazeum.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Feb. 16 (Tuesday)

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual DITry — DIY projects with Evan, the teen librarian, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and Instagram. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Trivia Night — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Feb. 17 (Wednesday)

Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day — “The Kindness Book” by Todd Parr, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Black History Month, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sandwiched In — “Nelson Hackett’s Escape from Fayetteville and Slavery” with Dr. Michael Pierce, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Zoom. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Books On Main — “The Pearl That Broke its Shell” by Nadia Hashimi, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Book Chatter — Share what you have been reading and get new recommendations from other FPL readers, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Priceless Night — 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay as you can. Register at amazeum.org.

CB Sketchbook Club — With Katherine Rutter, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Feb. 18 (Thursday)

“Companion Species” — Indigenuity: Air with Daniel Wildcat, 3 p.m., Museum of Native American History via Zoom. Free. Register at monah.us.

Black History Month — Negro League Baseball Museum, 4 p.m., University of Arkansas at Fort Smith via Zoom. uafs-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlf-yorzwjH9L9cZMIWr1InWolCvmC-KF1.

Reader Mortis True Crime Book Club — “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote, 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Feb. 19 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fandom Friday — A staff member geeks out about books, movies or games, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and Instagram. Free for teens. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Ward Davis, 8 p.m., The Sphinx Club in Fort Smith. $60 per two-person table. fortsmith.templelive.com.

__

Feb. 20 (Saturday)

Devil’s Den Virtual Hike — Tag along with the Shiloh Museum’s education staff for a pre-recorded virtual history hike at Devil’s Den State Park, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/ShilohMuseum/. Free. 750-8165.

Fiction Addiction — “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Coming Soon!

LIVE! in NWA — Whitey Morgan, Feb. 26, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$30. templelive.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Ronnie Milsap, April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Tech N9ne, April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com