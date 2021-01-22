8 Days a Week

Jan. 22 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Design With Ms. Dara — 2-D and 3-D art for ages 5-12, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Whiskey Menders, 5-7 p.m., JJs in Bella Vista. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Uncrowned Kings, 5:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Virtual Art by the Glass — Folded Paper Sculptures with Loring Taoka, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Bart Crow with Chad Cooke Band, 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10-$15. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

“School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play” — Jan. 20-Feb. 14, streaming from TheatreSquared. $20-$35. theatre2.org.

Jan. 23 (Saturday)

Virtual Puppet Show — “Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Space at Your Place — Create something new with library staff, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA — The Atlantics, 8 p.m., JJs in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

Jan. 24 (Sunday)

Jan. 25 (Monday)

Make a Paper Snowflake — All day, Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — “Three in 30,” 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch ‘Em All At The Library — For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Boxed Book Society Meeting — “Strange the Dreamer” by Laini Taylor, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. For teens. faylib.org.

Jan. 26 (Tuesday)

Preschool Virtual Story Time — 11:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Lunch With Live in America — El Paso/Juarez, noon, The Momentary via Facebook and YouTube. Free. themomentary.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Sleuth Or Consequences — “The Scholar” by Dervla McTiernan, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“I Love Lucy” Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Jan. 27 (Wednesday)

Off The Cuff Cooking — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — “Three in 30,” 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Literary Constructors — Listen to a story then build a Lego structure inspired by it, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Museum of Native American History — With Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Jan. 28 (Thursday)

Afterschool Workshop — Book Journals, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. For children. Register at faylib.org.

KUAF Antiracism Forum — The political history of Arkansas, the creation of the current electorate of the South and its racist roots, and how through the state’s leadership, Arkansas managed to not follow in the footsteps of Nixon’s Southern Strategy as strongly as other Southern states, with moderator Kyle Kellams, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Terra Nova Kings, 6-8 p.m., JJs in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Tanner Usrey with Whiskey Outlaws, 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10-$12. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Jan. 29 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Llloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Maud Crawford, 5-7 p.m., JJs in Bella Vista. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — 1 Oz Jig, 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $7. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Mike & Grady, 8-10 p.m., JJs in Rogers. jjsgrill.com.

Jan. 30 (Saturday)

LIVE! in NWA — Terra Nova Kings, 5-7 p.m., JJs in Bella Vista. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Maud Crawford, 7-9 p.m., JJs in Springdale. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Take Cover, 8-10 p.m., JJs in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Whippersnapper, 8-10 p.m., JJs in Fort Smith. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Cam Spinks, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Coming Soon!

LIVE! in NWA — Gary Hutchison’s Birthday Bash, Feb. 5, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

“Buyer & Cellar” — A comedy, Feb. 5, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Nace Brothers, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12, George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Ronnie Milsap, April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Tech N9ne, April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com