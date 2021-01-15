FSRAM Reopens

Having closed Jan. 4 due to covid-19 concerns, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum has reopened, effective Jan. 15.

Jan. 15 was also opening day for the RAM Annual Invitational, this year themed “Exploring Mindscapes: An Artist’s Reflection.”

“The isolation experienced by all during the covid-19 pandemic and ever-present eyes of social media has caused many to self-reflect on their personal perceptions and experiences,” states the FSRAM website. “This year’s invitational theme evokes the concept of self-reflection in diverse media and subject matter as to include all artist expression.”

Open through May 16, the annual invitational show offers all works for sale, benefiting FSRAM.

Also on show, through Jan. 31, is “Attention to Tension” by Suzanne Schreckhise.

Museum hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

INFO — fsram.org