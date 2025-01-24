Magic makers do their best in ‘That Other Wizarding School’ by Arts Live Theater January 24, 2025

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



The young actors at Arts Live Theatre are taking the show on the road with “That Other Wizarding School,” a hilarious mini-play written by Mark Landon Smith. With a “a small, but mighty, cast of four” directed by Arts Live Teaching Artist Jennifer Nesbitt Eck, the witches and wizards of The Mediocre School of Magic are competing for Magical Moments and doing their best.

Smith said the story is a sort of parody of Harry Potter.

“The witches can’t so much as fly, they can just run really fast,” Smith said last month. “They can do invisibility except for their hands.”

The children’s theater based in Fayetteville performed the show for audiences at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art last month and Springdale Public Library on Saturday. They will have arrive at the Scott Family Amazeum on Feb. 8 with shows in the morning and early afternoon (times to be determined). A wand craft will follow the performance in Springdale.

The next mini touring production will be “Robin Hood,” and auditions are 1-4 p.m. Feb. 15. Performances are planned for 10 a.m. April 5 at Fayetteville Public Library with three performances at the Amazeum on April 12 (times to be determined). Next up on the Arts Live main stage is “Almost, Maine” (adapted for younger audiences) Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

Nesbitt Eck answered a few quick questions for What’s Up! ahead of the next show:

Q. Tell me about the story and setting for “That Other Wizarding School.”

Jennifer Nesbitt Eck: That Other Wizarding School (T.O.W.S) is a wizarding school in merry ol’ England. It’s located right down the street and around the corner from the much more famous and prestigious Wizarding school. Ya know, the one most everyone who aspires to be a wizard/witch is waiting to get an acceptance letter from, if you know, you know…

Q. Will you explain what a touring mini-production is for Arts Live? In what ways does it differ from a mainstage production?

JNE: Being a touring mini-production, we take the production, which is usually no longer than 30 minutes, out into the community. Some of our community partnerships include: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Fayetteville and Springdale Public Libraries and the Scott Family Amazeum.

Q. What do you think the Arts Live kids learn from putting on a mini-production show?

JNE: When experiencing a touring mini-production as an actor, I’d say the kids learn the skill of how to adapt your show to any environment. It expands their skills of going with the flow. We of course aim to do what we have rehearsed, but it allows them to create quick creative solutions to aspects we may need to adapt in a new space.

Q. What do you enjoy about taking the show on the road for these mini-productions?

JNE: Taking the show on the road the thing I enjoy the most is seeing the different audiences the particular spaces bring. I love when we go to the libraries that we have lots of kiddos in the audience, which in return, seems to make the magical aspects of the production come to life.

Q. Anything you want to add that I didn’t ask about?

JNE: That other wizard school is full of quirky and hilarious characters. Even if their magic is a bit suspect, and in their own words “Mediocre” they’re definitely magical both inside and out.

FAQ

“That Other Wizarding School”

WHAT – Arts Live Theatre presents a magical mini-production set at The Mediocre School of Magic “just down the street from that more popular wizard school. The touring mini-production was written by Mark Landon Smith, executive artistic director of ArtsLive and includes a cast of four actors, ages 10-16 years old.

WHEN & WHERE – Feb. 8 at Scott Family Amazeum (times to be determined)

COST – Free

INFO – www.artslivetheatre.com

UP NEXT – Arts Live Theatre presents “Almost Maine” (adapted for younger audiences) Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Directed by Teaching Artist Jason Suel.