FSLT announces season from Inge to ‘Oklahoma!’ November 28, 2024

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

“Live theater creates community,” declared Micki Voelkel.

She should know. She was already volunteering with Fort Smith Little Theatre even before her on-stage debut in “An Evening with Cole Porter,” a musical revue in 1984. This year, she’s co-chairman with Scott Black of the Production Committee that is announcing the company’s 2025 season.

The lineup starts with “The Savannah Sipping Society,” Feb. 13-22, directed by Joanne Peterson, followed by “Picnic,” April 3-12, directed by Voelkel herself; “Girls’ Weekend,” May 29-June 7, directed by Tina Dale; “Oklahoma!,” July 17-Aug. 2, directed by Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, with musical direction by Brandon Bolin and Wesley Fox; “Wait Until Dark,” Sept. 25-Oct. 4, directed by Rikkee Black; and “Exit Laughing,” Nov. 13-22, directed by Lora Rice.

“We had 15 shows submitted by 12 possible directors for six season slots,” Voelkel said happily. “It was an embarrassment of riches! The season is really the heart and soul of the theater. It is a privilege to get to choose the best shows from a group of submissions.”

The process starts with a list of FSLT directors that are “qualified … based on experience or theater education.” Dates for the productions come next, then those directors are asked to submit their proposals.

“The committee then reads all the plays and selects the best possible season based on the submissions,” Voelkel said. “The process can be daunting because we have to consider the types of shows, our audience tastes, our current talent pool and director experience to come up with the best mix we can.” The Board of Directors this year approved “a strong and varied season,” she promised.

“It’s also interesting to note that the authors of the shows are as varied as their works,” added Tina Dale, who is FSLT Board president. “Several have written theatrical classics, including William Inge and Rodgers and Hammerstein. Others such as Jones-Hope-Wooten and Paul Elliott are on the ‘hot’ list — meaning their shows are very popular right now with community theaters across the country.”

The 2025 season is the 78th for Fort Smith Little Theatre, and Voelkel credits the theater community in myriad ways.

“FSLT is blessed because we are financially stable,” she began. “First, we are an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff; that means all the money we earn through ticket sales goes back into the theater instead of into salaries. This makes it much easier to stay in the black.

“Having a permanent (paid for) facility has made a huge difference for us,” she continued. “Because we are all volunteer, we have been able to spend our money on the building and its upkeep.”

And last, but definitely not least, she said, are the people.

“FSLT has an astonishing talent pool for a community this size,” she said. “Actors, designers, crew, volunteers and audiences come together to create something magical that is different every single night. The energy exchange between the performers and the audience is so exciting. Life is tough; for a few hours we can come together and create all sorts of new worlds.”

Auditions for the season opener start at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 with callbacks Dec. 19. Voelkel invites not only actors but anyone interested in working backstage to come.

FYI

Fort Smith Little Theatre

Season 78

Feb. 13-22 — “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a 2016 comedy by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope about four Southern women drawn together by fate and an impromptu happy hour.

April 3-12 — “Picnic,” written by William Inge and winner of the 1953 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, it’s the story of two widows’ predictable lives turned upside down by a suitor.

May 29-June 7 — “Girls’ Weekend” by Karen Schaeffer, a 2015 farce in which a porch light signal causes confusion, secrets spill out, men sneak in, and chaos takes over.

July 17-Aug. 2 — “Oklahoma!,” the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical, revolves around the love story between confident cowboy Curly and feisty farm girl Laurey.

Sept. 25-Oct. 4 — “Wait Until Dark,” Frederick Knott’s 1966 thriller, keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as a blind woman turns the tables on two would-be con men.

Nov. 13-22 — “Exit Laughing,” a 2013 AACT PLAYfest Comedy Winner by Paul Elliott, has members of a long-standing bridge club honoring their late friend by borrowing her ashes from the funeral home for one last night of fun.

Separate from the season package are two short-run shows, “Waiting for Godot” (Scott Black, director), Aug. 14-16, and “Closed for the Holidays,” a Christmas comedy directed by Eric Wells, Dec. 11-13.

Ticket packages are available at fslt.org/season-tickets/ or call (479) 783-2966.