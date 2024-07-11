Dog Days Of Summer Benefits Good Shepherd Humane Society July 11, 2024

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com

FAQ

Dog Days Of Summer

WHAT — The Good Shepherd Humane Society in Eureka Springs is hosting its first ever music festival, with music by Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs, Eureka Strings, Skye Pollard, Alex Hawd Revue and Gary Lawrence & The Squirrels; an exhibition by local artists; a waterslide; and more. All proceeds will benefit the animals of the Good Shepherd Humane Society.

WHEN — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 20

WHERE — Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs

COST — $15-$20; kids younger than 10 free

INFO — goodshepherd-hs.org or https://gshs.harnessgiving.org/events/1726