8 Days A Week: Shakespeare, Dolly, Murder And A Beast, All On Stage July 11, 2024

At The Theatre

“Steel Magnolias” — Produced by Arts on Main, 2 p.m. July 14, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10-$25. artsonmainvb.com.

“Henry V” — Produced by Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre and the Silver Lake, N.Y.-based Shake on the Lake Theatre Company, 7 p.m. July 14, Hendrix Village in Conway and 7:30 p.m. July 15, Witherspoon Auditorium at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. $15-$25. eventbrite.com.

“Hello, Dolly!” — 7:30 p.m. July 18-20; 2 p.m. July 21; again July 24-28 and Aug. 1-3, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $25 opening night; $20 all other performances; half-price tickets for children July 25 & Aug. 1. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Beauty and the Beast” — 7 p.m. July 18-20; 3 p.m. July 21; 7 p.m. July 25-27; 3 p.m. July 28, Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $10-$45. artsonepresents.org.

Opera In The Ozarks — Continues with a double bill of short operas, “Beauty and the Beast” by Vittorio Giannini and “L’enfant et les Sortileges” by Maurice Ravel, plus “The Crucible” by Robert Ward and “La traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi, through July 19, Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org and 253-8595.

“Rent” — Produced by Arkansas Public Theatre, 8 p.m. Aug. 8; 2 & 8 p.m. Aug. 10; 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Medium in Springdale. Email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org for ticket information.

Auditions — For the Arkansas Public Theatre production of “Tootsie,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

Read & Write

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “The Summer House at Larkspur” with author Kay Pritchett, 6 p.m. July 16, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Book Lovers’ Club — Read whatever you like and give a short report, 10 a.m. July 19, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sleuth or Consequences — “One-Shot Harry” by Gary Phillips, 6 p.m. July 23, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Signing for Local Authors — 1-3 p.m. July 27, Elkins Public Library. Email lindarigsbee@gmail.com to participate.

Try Something New

Adult Speaker Series — “Fishing in Bella Vista” with John Urquhart, 5 p.m. July 15, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 18, Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Mushroom Foraging 101 — 10 a.m. July 20, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Photo Workshop — Preserving Family Treasures, 10 a.m.-noon OR 1-3 p.m. July 20, Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

Weaving In The Ozarks — With Shiloh Museum, 1-3 p.m. July 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

Out & About

Fiber Play Saturday — With the Wool & Wheel Spinners Guild, 10 a.m. July 20, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Garage Sale — July 20, Museum Store at The Momentary. Free admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fort Smith Comic Con — With Mindy Sterling, Marc Thompson, Artist Alley, panels & more, July 27-28, Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith. $24-$84. fortsmithcc.com.

Warbird Weekend — Aug. 3-4, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. arkansasairmilitary.com.

Walk & Talk Art

Gallery Talk — Bugs Through the Ages, 1 p.m. July 18, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with “Exquisite Creatures” tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art on the Border — A charity art show with 80-plus artists from five states, 5-9 p.m. July 19 by invitation ($20) & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20 (free), ACHE Research Institute, 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith. artontheborder.com.

30 Year Anniversary Art Show — Featuring art from family and friends of B-Unlimited, auction items to raise money for the Community Creative Center, live screen printing, food and music, 6-9 p.m. July 19, B-Unlimited, 2291 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. b-unlimited.com.

Nature Demo — With Laurel Lamb, University of Arkansas Museum, 1-4 p.m. July 20, The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Take The Kids

Kids Craft Corner — Soap carving, 10 a.m.-noon July 16, Rogers Historical Museum. For kids of all ages. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Wildlife Education — With Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth, 6 p.m. July 17, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — An Egyptian Curse with border collies Joey & Kira, 10 a.m. July 20, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Splash Day: Foam Party — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 21, Campus Parking at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Kids’ Ghost Tours — For ages 5-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $15 includes guardian. reserveeureka.com.

At The Movies

Page to Screen Book Club — “Ghost World” by Daniel Clowes, 1 p.m. July 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Movie Matinee — “Migration” (PG), 2 p.m. July 18, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movies at the Bakery — Celebrate the Short Film, Animation and Music Video winners from the 2023 Fort Smith International Film Festival and win tickets for 2024, 7 p.m. July 18, Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. fortsmithfilm.com.

Summer Family Movie — “A Goofy Movie” (G), 2 p.m. July 19, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movies at the Opera House — Cherokee activists race to save their language in “We Will Speak,” 6 p.m. July 20, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

Get Crafty!

Maker Monday — 3-D wooden insect craft, 2 p.m. July 15, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free for all ages. 484-5650.

Bad Art — Make some bad art, 1-3 p.m. July 16, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Watercolor on the Weekends — Birds & Butterflies, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 20, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Clay Day, Play Day — With Wheel Mobile, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nailbinding — With Carolyn Haley, noon July 20, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. ozarkfolkways.org.

Hear It Here

Mountain Street Stage — Fight Dream, 2 p.m. July 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Sad Palomino and Midnight Wagon, 2 p.m. July 21, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert — With Kenny Broberg and Maria Ioudenitch, 7 p.m. July 26, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — The Roving Gambler Band, 2 p.m. July 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright, 6 p.m. July 18, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Hudson River Highlights, 6-7:30 p.m. July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art by the Glass — Butterfly garden floral arrangements with Althea Wiles, 6-8 p.m. July 26, Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

