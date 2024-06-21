Silver Dollar City wants to take back summer with family fun June 21, 2024

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com



Madison Wilde and Brandei Clifton are both publicists for Silver Dollar City, the Branson, Mo., theme park, and they’re both as enthusiastic as you’d expect them to be. Right now, they’re focused on the Ozark Mountain Summer Celebration, through Aug. 4, which is intended to “take summer back to a simpler time with old-fashioned fun” like “porch sitting, chats over checkers and cold lemonade.”

But Wilde and Clifton also see Silver Dollar City through the eyes of their generation, so they can tell you all about the best places to take family pictures and hang out and recommend the Tasting Passports that are so popular with foodies.

“So many amazing photo opps across the park,” says Wilde. “It’s nestled in the Ozark Mountains, so the views are stunning as you stroll through the city. Down Valley Road, the Pennant Sky is sure to catch your eye. So magical and my favorite spot for a photo opp!”

Clifton recommends “hanging out on Town Square, listening to live music, [then] visit the Homestead Pickers, stop in the schoolhouse and visit the Wilderness Church. So much to do before making your way down the hill!”

And “we are loving the oversized family games, checkers, ring toss and corn hole. Great for all ages and a fun way to take your summers back with some old-fashioned fun,” Wilde says, along with the Rocker Garden, “a place to kick back and enjoy a glass of lemonade and great conversation,” and don’t miss the World’s Largest Tomato Can, “a classic roadside attraction for the perfect photo opp.”

Food is always a big attraction at Silver Dollar City, and the Ozark Mountain Summer Celebration marks the return of Tasting Passports, a chance to try a little bit of a lot of things.

“They’re $35 and can be purchased online at Silverdollarcity.com, Midtown Guest services or any eatery that sells passport items,” Wilde says. “You can sample five items at over 20 eateries across park. The sample size is a good size portion, so plenty to share, with menu items like strawberry crunch funnel cake, jambalaya skillet, homemade cinnamon sugar pretzel, hibachi sticky pork belly skillet, bursting Boba sweet tea and so much more.”

And, she adds, “you can use your passport throughout the whole Summer Celebration Festival, so no worries If you don’t get your five items in one day.”

Of course, in between the eating and the posing, there are 40 rides and attractions to experience. Wilde and Clifton single out The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, happening three times a day at Opera House, which Clifton describes as “high flying pups performing cool canine tricks sure to keep you on the edge of your seat”; the Saloon Show, happening five times a day, “great entertainment for the whole family [with] high-kicks and root beer floats; and the all-new Fire in The Hole, with 14 iconic show scenes, updated special effects and on-board audio. Plus the rezoned Fire District has 10 other family attractions.

“Mystic River Falls, American Plunge [and] Tom and Huck’s River Blast are great family water rides to cool off,” Wilde says. And “Marvel Cave is nature’s best air conditioning, 60 degrees year-round and multiple tours happening each day. The cave desk is located at Hospitality House. Learn all the history of the humble beginnings of Silver Dollar City during the tour!”

The Ozark Mountain Summer Celebration also includes Summer Nights, July 13-Aug. 4, when the park is open late with starlit family-friendly dance parties and a fireworks finale every evening.

“Let’s take back our summers, like we had as kids,” says Kelly Eutsler, Silver Dollar City’s visuals manager. “Summer in the Ozarks is a time for adventure and time with family. We want our visitors to experience that nostalgia and visit The City to reset and refresh together the old-fashioned way.”

__

FAQ

Ozark Mountain Summer Celebration

WHEN — Through Aug. 4

WHERE — Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo.

COST — One-day tickets start at $89

INFO — silverdollarcity.com