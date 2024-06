Longhua Xu Brings New Sculptures To FSRAM Garden June 14, 2024



FAQ

Longhua Xu Sculptures

WHAT — Three steel sculptures by Hot Springs artist Longhua Xu have been installed on the FSRAM campus.

WHEN — Through June 2026; hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday & 1-5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — Fort Smith Regional Art Museum’s Sparks Sculpture Garden

COST — Free

INFO — fsram.org