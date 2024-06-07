Quick Pick: Parrot Island Is Paradise During River Valley Summer June 7, 2024



FAQ – Parrot Island Waterpark

WHAT — Parrot Island Waterpark features more than 400,000 gallons of aquatic fun, including the area’s only two-lane FlowRider and wave pool; four twisting and turning water slides; a relaxing lazy river; an activity pool; and themed children’s aquatic play area, along with party pavilions, cabana rentals, food and beverages and expansive grass lawns for relaxing.

WHEN — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday

WHERE — 7300 S. Zero St. in Fort Smith

COST — $9.99-$24.99

INFO — partislandwaterpark.com