LIVE! Music: Original line up of Jane’s Addiction, Love and Rockets to perform in Rogers; Chamber Music heats up

June 7, 2024

The OG Jane’s Addiction — Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins and Eric Avery — join their longtime influencers Love and Rockets — Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins (the non-Peter Murphy members of Bauhaus) — for a co-headlining tour this summer. They perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 as part of the Cox Concert Series at the AMP in Rogers.



Jane’s Addiction formed in 1985 and has been a major influence in alternative rock music and culture through their genre-defying classic songs and cinematic live shows. Their first release was their self-titled live album, which led to two studio albums, “Nothing Shocking” (1988) and “Ritual De Lo Habitual” (1990). The band’s initial farewell tour in 1991 launched the first Lollapalooza, which has since become a perennial alternative rock festival.

Love and Rockets are a noted influence on Jane’s Addiction. Formed just a few years earlier after the dissolution of Gothic rock band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets scored a major hit with their take on the Temptations, “Ball of Confusion,” and went on to a 14-year career and seven albums.

The Flaming Lips, The Dandy Warhols, A Place To Bury Strangers, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Beck, Maynard Keenan, Dubfire and the Pixies all list Love and Rockets as an influence.



The AMP music series continues this week with Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at 7:45 p.m. June 3.

Chamber Music

Chamber Music of the Ozarks hosts a series of upcoming events.

“Communicating Through Music” with Artistic Director Tomoko Kashiwagi starts at 6 p.m. June 4 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The pianist will explore the musical power of communication with a discussion and listening activity.

The Chamber Music Potpourri concert will be at 7 p.m. June 11 at Heroncrest Event Center. The concert will feature a Danny Elfman Piano Quartet, Two Songs for Voice, Viola and Piano, Op. 91 by Johannes Brahms, and Nonet in E-flat Major, Op. 38 by Louise Farrenc. Performers will be Ginny Kunzer, flute; Lauren White, oboe; Nicolas Del Grazia, clarinet; Lia Uribe, bassoon; Katey Halbert, horn; Meredith Hicks, violin; Tim MacDuff, viola; David Gerstein, cello; Jarrett Bastow, bass; and Tomoko Kashiwagi, piano. Vocalists will be announced later.

A spotlight concert featuring a mix of performances by local chamber music enthusiasts and food and drink from Fire and Lightning catering takes place at 6:30 p.m. June 14 in Millar Lodge. This concert is also part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain Series at Mount Sequoyah. On the following evening, June 15, multiple groups from the Chamber Music Immersive will perform a diverse night of music with dinner and a drink of choice starting at 7 p.m.

Find out more about these programs and Chamber Music of the Ozarks at cmozarks.org.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Belle and the Vertigo Waves, 7 p.m. June 7; Billy Jeter, 7 p.m. June 8; Hollywood Riot, 7 p.m. June 14; Songwriters in the Round with Eric Spahn, Josh Noren, Jordan Lucas and Charlie Mellinger, 6:30 p.m. June 20; Roland Abante, 7 p.m. June 22; Jukeboxx Party Band, 8 p.m. July 13; Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges — Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery at 2 p.m. with Go Find Water on June 9; Andrew Weathers, July 14; Danny Kamins, Aug. 11; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Hunsinger, Oct. 13; Summer Forest Concerts start at 7 p.m. with Ray Wylie Hubbard and Bonnie Montgomery, June 22; Brittney Spencer, June 29; Black Oak Arkansas, July 20; Rissi Palmer, Aug. 3.

The Momentary — Portugal. The Man, 7 p.m. July 6; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on July 14; Lake Street Dive on July 17; S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m Aug. 16; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr. Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13.

ELM SPRINGS

Heroncrest Event Center — Chamber Music Potpourri with Chamber Music of the Ozarks, 7 p.m. June 11.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Johnny Mullenax Band, Jacob Tovar and Cassie Latshaw, 6 p.m. June 15; Mountain Alice, 4 p.m. June 22; The Sideburns, 4 p.m. June 29; The Dragon Masters, 4 p.m. July 5; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. July 13; The 1Oz. Jig, 7 p.m. July 15; Date Night Band, 4 p.m. July 26; Mountain Gypsies, 4 p.m. July 24.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. June 7; Statehouse Electric, 7 p.m. June 8; Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m. June 14; Blood on the Mountain, 7 p.m. June 15; Dominic B. Roy, 7 p.m. June 21; MFs, 7 7 p.m. June 22; Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. June 28; Molly Healey, 7 p.m. June 28 & 29; Tom Peaver, 7 p.m. July 5; the Lacewinges, 7 p.m. July 13.

The Aud — Tiffany 5:30 p.m. June 8; Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, 7:30 p.m. June 28; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Common Roots, 6 p.m. June 8; Gullywasher, 6 p.m. June 15; Wyly Bigger, 6 p.m. June 22; Sam Swanson, 5 p.m. June 23; Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. July 6; Shira the Artist and Fred Austin, 6 p.m. July 13; Sean Harrison, 6 p.m. July 20; Candy Lee, 5 p.m. July 21; March to August, 6 p.m. July 27; Black Mesa, 6 p.m. Aug. 3; Todd Crush, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Circle of Thirds, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and Southbound, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend.

Jack Rabbitt’s Whisky Bar — TrejaVu, 6 p.m. June 14.

The Quarter — Brick Fields, 8 p.m. June 22.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — The Heavy Heavy with Nik Parr, 8 p.m. June 9; Happy Hour Concert with Full House, 6 p.m. then Kiyoko Lee with YONGI and Wisdomtraders, 10 p.m. June 14; Blushing with Always Tired and Avery Lee & The Sweeties, 8:30 p.m. June 15; Cole Chaney with Taylor Smith, 8:30 p.m. June 19; The D@mn Quails, 8 p.m. June 20; Happy Hour Concert with The Hardtops, 6 p.m. and 1 Oz. Jig & King Cabbage Brass Band, 9:30 p.m. June 21; Crowe Boys with Hello Darling, 7:30 p.m. June 23; free show with Idle Valley, Joybomb & Ultra, 8:30 p.m. June 27; Happy Hour with King Chicken 6 p.m. and ’90s Country Tribute with Gone Country, 9 p.m. June 28.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Soldier Songs & Voices Gathering, 2 p.m. June 9; Irish Jam, 6 p.m June 24. (Closed June 17-22)

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. June 16; Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival, June 14-15.

JJ’s Live — Prince Tribute, June 8; Van Halen Tribute, June 29; Mustache the Band, July 12; Beartooth, Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Bowling for Soup: 20 years of “A Hangover You Don’t Deserve,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20; La Santa Grifa and Dharius, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 & Sept. 23; Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise and The Scratch, 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Teddy Swims and Freak Freely, Oct. 6 (sold out); Cannons, Oct. 15; That Mexican OT with Drodi, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13; El Alfa, 8 p.m. Nov. 21.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — The Mountain Street Stage summer music series starts at 2 p.m. each Sunday with Dandelion Heart, June 9; The D@mn Neighbors, June 16; Trillium Salon Series presents violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23; The Phase, June 30; Brick Fields, July 7; Fight Dream, July 14; The HopOut DIY presents Sad Palomino & Midnight Wagon, July 21; The Roving Gamble Band, July 28.

Faulkner Center — Aldo López-Gavilan, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Smoke & Barrel — Redwitch Johnny, Direwolf and Protohive, 9 p.m. June 21; Gravehuffer, Dissonant, Possession and Grand Inquisitor, 8 p.m. June 23.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Michael Bewley, 7 p.m June 8; Latin Dance Night, 6 p.m. June 9; JerGriffin Jam, 7 p.m. June 13.

Fayetteville Beer Works — Robin Bibeau, 7 p.m. June 8.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Brett Young, 7 p.m. July 13; Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Michael Stringfellow (SNL), 6:30 p.m. June 7, 6:30 & 9 p.m. June 8; Ben Bailey, 6 & 9 p.m. June 12; Dan Whitehurst, 6:30 p.m. June 14 & 15.

RIVER VALLEY

Riverfront Park — Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts at 6 p.m. with Kings & Associates on June 6; Juneteenth Celebrations start at 6 p.m. with Funk Factory and SYNRG on June 14 and Nellie Tiger Travis and Natasha Brown on June 15. The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

Janssen Park — Zac Dunlap, Fonky Donkey, Jettway Performance Group, Magnolia Brown, The Iron Road Band, Shades of Gray and Shady Oak Tribadours, June 7-8 for the 47th annual Lum & Abner Festival in Mena.

Hero’s — All of Her, Green Gar and Five Body Blade, 8 p.m. June 8; Chrono Wizard, The Salesman, Coffee From Kansas and Rant, 8 p.m. June 22.

King Opera House — William Lee Martin, June 8; Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — Escape Tones, 7 p.m. June 6; Jazz Jam, 7 p.m June 13; Blues Jam, 1 p.m. June 16; The Crumbs, 7 p.m. June 20; Sonic Katz, June 27.

TempleLive — Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7; Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m. June 11; Dustin Boyd w/ Brian Odle & The Hillbilly Underground, Jug Hill Annie, 8 p.m. June 15; Hannah Dasher, 8 p.m. June 21; Drowning Pool, 7:30 p.m. July 25; Darren Knight aka Southern Momma, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Big BadJohn Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5.

Majestic Fort Smith — Josh Meloy, 8 p.m. June 15; Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Rain Kings, June 7; Livewire, June 8; Sons of Turner, June 14; Robert Rauch, June 15; Uncle Fudge, June 21; Borrowed Money, June 28; Paden, July 5; Livewire, July 6; Troy & The Remedies, July 12; Sons of Turner, July 19.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Sir Charles Jones, 8 p.m. June 13; Moonshine Bandits, 8 p.m. July 3; Bruce Bruce, 8 p.m. July 20; Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24.

Broadway Memorial Park — Ryan Harmon, 7 p.m. June 15.

La Huerta on Garrison — Goodbye concert with Robert Rauch, 7 p.m. June 22.

Bricktown Brewery — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. June 29.

AJ’s Oyster House — AJ’s Birthday Party with The Rustics (Tony Redman, Jody Andrews and Matt Perine) and Tory Doc, 6 p.m. June 13.

ROGERS

AMP — Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice and Zach Top, 7 p.m. June 8; Styx & Foreigner with John Waite, June 19; New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff, June 26; Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival with Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Matt McCusker, June 27; Pixies & Modest Mouse with Cat Power, 6:30 p.m. June 28.

The Victory Theater — Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Creamery — Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

The Music Depot — Akeem Kemp, 7 p.m. June 7; The Blue Underground, 7 p.m. June 14; Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, 7:30 p.m. June 15; The 1Oz Jig, 7 p.m. June 22; Michael Fields, 7 p.m. June 28.

Railyard Park — Reggae Fest featuring Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, The Irie Lions and DJ Inversion, 7 p.m. June 7; Funk Fest with The 1Oz Jig, Crescent City Combo and Monk is King, 7 p.m. June 8.

Pig Trail Harley-Davidson — Big Rockin’ Blues Jam with Rachel Fields and Tony Redman with John Seaber, Diane Rudolph, James Miller, Tom Katz, Chyrell Stanely and Blew Reed, noon to 3 p.m. June 15.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Mo Mitchell and Emily Davis, June 6; Aditya Shankar & Dillon Krause, June 13; Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Turnbow Park — Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

